Actor Danny Masterson, known for his role in “That '70s Show,” was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two counts of rape, CNN reports. Prior to the sentencing, Masterson received support from his former co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who submitted letters to the court defending his character.

In an excerpt from Ashton Kutcher's letter to the court, he referred to Masterson as a “role model” and credited him with helping him stay away from the pitfalls of the Hollywood party scene. Kutcher wrote, “As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one. I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny.”

Mila Kunis also expressed her support for Masterson in her letter, describing him as an exceptional character and a positive influence. She stated, “I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.”

Kunis further emphasized Masterson's innate goodness and his role in her personal and professional growth.

Both letters were part of a collection of references from nearly 50 individuals who vouched for Masterson's character. Despite his conviction on two counts of rape, Kutcher and Kunis expressed their belief that he is not an ongoing threat to society.

Danny Masterson has consistently maintained his innocence and plans to appeal his conviction.

The actor's sentencing marks a significant moment in a legal battle that has spanned several years and garnered significant attention. Masterson's “That '70s Show” co-stars showed their support for him as he faced the consequences of his actions in court.