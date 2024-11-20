Miley Cyrus, known for her unapologetic authenticity and navigating the ups and downs of fame, has come to the defense of fellow artist Chappell Roan, TheHollywoodReporter confirms. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cyrus spoke out about Roan’s struggle with online negativity and the intense scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye.

Cyrus, who has experienced the highs and lows of fame over the years, empathizes with Roan, especially with the challenges that come from social media. “I wish people would not give her a hard time,” Cyrus said. “It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not a part of it now. I don’t even have my Instagram password.”

The message resonates deeply in today’s world, where online opinions can easily spiral into negativity. Cyrus’s comments reflect her own battle with the pressures of social media, where she's learned to detach herself from the digital spotlight. Roan, who has spoken openly about her struggles with unwanted attention, recently took to Instagram asking fans to respect her boundaries and stop treating her family and friends poorly. “Stop being weird to my family and friends,” Roan wrote, as she set clear boundaries for her personal life.

Roan has always looked up to Cyrus, admiring her ability to constantly reinvent herself while staying true to her artistic vision. During the Disney Legends ceremony, Roan even introduced Cyrus in a heartfelt video. Roan fondly recalled attending Cyrus’ Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2007, marking her first-ever concert experience. Roan’s admiration for Cyrus is mutual, with the rising artist praising Cyrus for her authenticity and dedication to always putting out music that resonates with her true self.

Miley Cyrus’s Upcoming Projects and Inspirations

While supporting Roan, Cyrus also gave fans a glimpse into her upcoming projects. The singer revealed that she’s working on a visual album inspired by the legendary Pink Floyd’s The Wall. Reflecting on the impact the album had on her youth, Cyrus shared that her attachment to it is “heart-first.” She envisions a project that channels the same energy but with a modern twist, featuring a more glamorous aesthetic and pop culture references.

Cyrus has long been known for pushing boundaries in her music, collaborating with experimental artists like the Flaming Lips, and embracing psychedelia. Her new project promises to continue this trend, described as “hypnotizing and glamorous” with the aim of addressing the state of today’s culture through music.

Another unexpected influence on her visual album is the 2018 Nicolas Cage horror film Mandy. Cyrus’s love for the movie led her to name one of her dogs after the title character. She even entertained the idea of remaking Mandy as a musical, with herself starring in the role originally played by Cage. It’s clear that Cyrus is unafraid to dive deep into her inspirations, blending them with her unique creative vision to produce a work of art that reflects both personal and cultural themes.

Cyrus’s unwavering support for Chappell Roan and her bold artistic vision offer a glimpse into the mindset of one of the most influential figures in modern music, someone who continuously pushes the limits of creativity while standing by those she respects.