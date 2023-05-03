In a SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, Jon Bon Jovi told host Andy Cohen that he doesn’t think his son and Millie Bobby Brown are too young to be getting married, per Mercury. The Bon Jovi frontman told Andy that “I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together. My advice really is growing together is wise.”

Bon Jovi told the radio host that he was happy for his 20 year old son Jake Bongiovi and the 19 year old Millie Bobby Brown. The couple announced their engagement on April 11th. After being asked if Bongiovi’s father had seen Stranger Things, he said, “I’ve seen it of course. Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.” What more could he want for his child.

The singer shared that three of his four children are engaged and he couldn’t be happier for them. “So, I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.” Bon Jovi himself married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in 1989, although he was 27 at the time.

Brown and Jake were dating for two years before announcing their engagement on Instagram. Next to her post was the Taylor Swift caption, “I’ve loved you for three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” The couple have pretty much stayed out of the spotlight until their reveal on April 11, but their love and affection for each other are evident in the photos they share.