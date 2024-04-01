Is there an actress who doesn't watch films? According to Millie Bobby Brown, that appears to be the case.
In this era of TikTok and instant gratification, The Sun reported that the 20-year-old can't sit through one. Her fantasy and adventure film, Damsel, became Netflix's most-watched title. It had 50 million views in two weeks. But, the British actress might not be one of those counted as a viewing number.
“I don't watch movies,” the actress who played Princess Elodie in Damsel said. “People come up to me and say, ‘You should definitely watch this movie, it would change your life.' And I'm like, ‘How long do I have to sit there for? Because my brain and I don't even like sitting for my own movies.'”
As for her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, it's a different story.
Brown said, “My fiancé is the biggest movie buff. He just sits and watches movies all day. And I can't do that. That is the one thing I can't sit down and do. But I really love Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, I love Mad Max. So I feel like I'm always channeling that inner badass.”
Why can't she sit through a film? It sounds like it boils down to her keeping busy.
“I just have to be doing something,” she added. So I either eat too much because I'm bored, or I have to be doing something—baking, grooming a dog, or on my computer. If I'm not doing something, I just can't sit there and look at the screen for that long.”
Elaborating a bit further, she said, “It's not to say the movie isn't epic and cinematic and brilliant or that there aren't amazing performances. I love some of these actors.”
Milly Bobby Brown's last Stranger Things season
The actress is busy wrapping up the final season of the popular sci-fi hit Stranger Things.
After seven years, it's coming to an end. The creators of the Netflix series, the Duffer brothers, wrote an open letter to fans in 2022 about the end of the show, THR reported.
“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” they wrote. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll see for yourselves — we are now hurling toward our finale.”
The finale is set to be released sometime in early 2025. It was delayed due to the strikes last year, but production is well underway.
Most of the cast is returning. Millie plays Eleven, who is a participant in the Project MKUltra experiments conducted by the CIA. She was born a psychic with telekinetic and extrasensory abilities
Not much has been revealed about the plot of the final season. However (spoiler alert), towards the end of season four, the Hawkins crew reunites. By doing so, they seem to overpower Vecna from various corners and dimensions of the world. However, he survives. Vecna's curse is a success. Hawkins divides it into four pieces, and they look down on the group's homes as they roll into the end.
It would be interesting to find out if Millie Bobby Brown can sit through Stranger Things. Unlike a movie, the series is a bit longer, which might prove hard for her to endure.