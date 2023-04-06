Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Originally announced last year, the live-action Minecraft movie starring Jason Momoa now has a release date.

This news comes courtesy of Deadline, who in their article announced that the Minecraft movie will be coming out on April 4, 2025. That’s a whole two years from now, so interested players will still have to wait quite a bit before seeing Jason Momoa on screen. Other than the Minecraft movie, they also announced that Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, which also has Jason Momoa in it, will come out on December 20, 2023, instead of the original date of December 25. The Color Purple, a movie version of the Broadway musical, will be taking its December 25 slot. The Wise Guys will come out on February 2, 2024, and the Toto movie originally supposed to come out then is now undated.

Understandably, fans are confused as to how this will work out. For starters, Minecraft is a voxel-type game, meaning it primarily uses cubes in its representation of the world. Not only that, but Minecraft doesn’t really have a story, as it is a 3D Sandbox game. Sure, games like Minecraft: Story Mode exist. However, that’s still different from the base game itself. While most people are confused, others are somewhat excited about the movie.

Now how the fuck is a live-action Minecraft movie gonna work? https://t.co/VlUY647Qlp pic.twitter.com/C9WvRw2Hlq — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) April 5, 2023

me and the boys pulling up to the Minecraft movie https://t.co/P6krIrAp4J pic.twitter.com/AG8a5YWTGo — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) April 5, 2023

We still don’t have many details about the movie other than the fact that Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess will be directing it. We will just have to wait for more news as the release date approaches.

That's all the information we have about the Minecraft live-action movie's release date.