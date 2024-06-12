There are eight Super Regional winners from the NCAA Division I baseball tournament, and those eight teams are headed to Omaha, Nebraska. The Men's College World Series is one of the most exciting events in sports, and the action is just around the corner. In this article, we will detail everything you need to know before The Greatest Show on Dirt.

When and where is the 2024 College World Series?

Every year, the College World Series is held in Omaha, Nebraska. The field of 64 teams from the previous rounds has been cut down to eight, all of whom have a chance to compete to become National Champions. The eight teams are split into two double-elimination brackets of four teams where they will compete in best-of-three series.

The College World Series venue is Charles Schwab Field Omaha. The tournament will take place from Friday, June 14th through Monday, June 24th.

How to watch the 2024 College World Series

ESPN will broadcast every game of the tournament except for Game 2 of the championship series, which will be broadcast by ABC. You can also stream the games with fuboTV.

Dates: June 14-24

Location: Charles Schwab Field Omaha — Omaha, Nebraska

TV Channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

2024 College World Series bracket

Bracket 1:

No. 1 Tennessee

No. 4 North Carolina

No. 8 Florida State

No. 12 Virginia

Bracket 2:

No. 2 Kentucky

No. 3 Texas A&M

No. 10 NC State

Florida (unranked)

2024 College World Series schedule

*All times are in EST*

Game 1: Virginia vs. North Carolina on June 14 at 2 p.m.

Game 2: Florida State vs. Tennessee on June 14 at 7 p.m.

Game 3: NC State vs. Kentucky on June 15 at 2 p.m.

Game 4: Florida vs. Texas A&M on June 15 at 7 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. loser of Game 2 – June 16 at 2 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2 – June 16 at 7 p.m.

Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. loser of Game 4 – June 17 at 2 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4 – June 17 at 7 p.m.

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. loser of Game 6 – June 18 at 2 p.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. loser of Game 8 – June 18 at 7 p.m.

Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. winner of Game 9 – June 19 at 2 p.m.

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 10 – June 19 at 7 p.m.

Game 13 (if necessary): Loser of Game 11 (if it is their first loss) vs. winner of Game 11 – June 20 at 2 p.m.

Game 14 (if necessary): Loser of Game 12 (if it is their first loss) vs. winner of Game 12 – June 20 at 7 p.m.

Final Game 1: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner on June 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Final Game 2: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner on June 23 at 2 p.m.

Final Game 3 (if necessary): Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner on June 24 at 7 p.m.

2024 College World Series storylines

The College World Series was first played in 1947, and it has been played in Omaha, Nebraska every year since 1950 (except when it was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19). This year, every representative in the tournament is from either the ACC or SEC. That means rivalries and rematches will be at the forefront during the tournament.

Florida is the only unranked team that managed to advance to the 2024 College World Series. They have the lowest winning percentage of a tournament team in 74 years, but they are coming off of an appearance in the College World Series Final last year.

Tennessee and Virginia are the other two teams who are back in the College World Series this year after playing in the tournament last year. The former of those teams is much improved, as Tennessee is now the number one seed in college baseball.

Florida State will be playing in the College World Series for the 24th time, which is the third most in baseball. Despite that, the team is still looking for their first title.

Some of the top names in baseball will be center stage. Christian Moore (Tennessee), Jac Caglianone (Florida), Braden Montgomery (Texas A&M), Ryan Waldschmidt (Kentucky), Jamie Arnold (Florida State), Jacob Ference (Virginia), Vance Honeycutt (North Carolina), and Alec Makarewicz (NC State) are just a few of the elite players who will be under the spotlight.

We've already seen several big moments during the Super Regionals, including a couple of walk-off hits. The action will only pick up in the College World Series, though, so you won't want to miss any of these upcoming games.