Minnesota Lynx visits Dallas Wings for a WNBA clash! Check out our WNBA odds series with this Lynx-Wings prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch.

Minnesota (9-10) is third in the West with a great record. Taking the fourth-straight game at home, the Lynx hope to get their third win after a huge defeat to league leaders Las Vegas.

Dallas (10-9) has one win over today's hosts. This will be a challenge for the Wings as they are set to take their fourth road win in 11 games.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Lynx-Wings Odds:

Minnesota Lynx: -1.5 (-110)

Dallas Wings: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 167.5 (-110)

Under: 167.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lynx vs. Wings

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports SW, SN,

Stream: WNBA League Pass, WNBA Twitter

Time: 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Why The Lynx Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota is currently in seventh place, just one win behind the team ahead of them, and their five-game winning streak recently ended.

Minnesota capitalized on their relatively easier schedule by securing victories against the Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury, and the Fever – the three teams with the lowest odds of winning the WNBA Championship. However, their momentum was abruptly halted with a crushing 113-89 defeat at the hands of the league-leading Las Vegas Aces, marking their third consecutive loss against them by a margin of 20 or more points.

In that game, Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 18 points and five rebounds, one of six players to score in double digits. Diamond Miller also made a notable contribution with 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Throughout the season, Minnesota has been inconsistent at home. The Lynx have only managed four wins in 10 games at their home court, although they had won three consecutive games prior to their loss against the Aces in their most recent game. defensively, the Lynx struggled as they allowed their opponents to shoot 59.7 percent from the field, including a 17-for-39 mark from beyond the arc (43.6 percent).

Despite their recent loss, they have shown improvement in their performance as of late and have a 7-3 record in their last 10 games. The Lynx had a record of 14-22 in the previous season but had three consecutive winning seasons prior to that.

Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx in scoring, averaging 21.8 points per game and shooting nearly 49 percent from the field as the starting forward. Lindsay Allen orchestrates the offense, contributing 5.8 points per game while dishing out 4.2 assists per game. Unfortunately, the Lynx will be without the services of Tiffany Mitchell, Aerial Powers, Jessica Shepard, and Natalie Achonwa, who are all sidelined with injuries for this game.

Why The Wings Could Cover The Spread

In the Western Conference, Dallas is currently in second place, but they are far behind the Las Vegas Aces. Rather than chasing first place, Dallas aims to maintain their position ahead of teams like Minnesota and Los Angeles. Their recent wins have been close, with a combined margin of just three points.

Dallas currently holds the sixth position in the WNBA standings and has won four out of their last five games, including their most recent victory against Indiana. The Dallas Wings enter the game with a 10-9 record and have won their last two games, but they have split their last 10 games overall.

Arike Ogunbowale played a crucial role in Dallas' 77-76 win over the Indiana Fever. The talented 26-year-old guard scored 14 of her game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, including the final 10 points to seal the victory. Ogunbowale also contributed five assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Throughout the season, she has been the leading scorer for Dallas, averaging 21.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, and she has been the top scorer for the team in nine games. Natasha Howard was the only other Wing to score in double digits, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

Dallas has only managed three wins in their 10 away games so far, but they have won two of their last three games on the road. Despite having the lowest three-point shooting percentage in the WNBA, Dallas ranks fifth in scoring. They excel in rebounding, leading the league with 39.1 rebounds per game, as well as in second-chance points (13.6) and fast-break points (13.9).

The Wings score an average of 83.6 points per game while allowing 82.7 points, making it the closest scoring breakdown among all teams in the league. Guard Arike Ogunbowale leads the team in scoring with just under 22 points per game and also contributes 4.4 assists per game. Natasha Howard has been a solid contributor for Dallas, averaging 17.3 points per game and shooting nearly 44% from the field. The team may be without their center, Kalani Brown, who is currently listed as day-to-day due to an injury. Diamond DeShields and Lou Lopez Senechal are long-terms absentees for the team, who have been absent since May.

Final Lynx-Wings Prediction & Pick

A tightly-contested matchup awaits in the Target Center. With critical roster depletions and a poor record at home, this will be a hard time for Lynx fans as they watch their team lose.

Final Lynx–Wings Prediction & Pick: Dallas Wings +1.5 (-110), Under 167.5 (-110)