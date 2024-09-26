ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Michigan football team picked up a massive win against #11 USC last week, and the Wolverines are now ranked #12 in the country. Michigan needed that one bad, and they are now looking to keep the momentum going this weekend when Minnesota comes to town. This is a rivalry game as these two teams will be fighting for the Little Brown Jug. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Minnesota-Michigan prediction and pick.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Michigan football team comes out after their emotional win against USC. The Wolverines lost an early-season matchup at home against Texas, and they had a lot of doubters after that defeat. Not a lot of people thought that Michigan was going to beat the Trojans, but they got it done, and their season has life.

Now, the Wolverines have a rivalry game immediately after. It’s not Michigan State or Ohio State, but this is still a trophy game that has a ton of importance. It’s crucial for the Wolverines to put the big win from last week behind them so they can take care of business against the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota is coming into this game needing a big win. The Golden Gophers have already lost two games this season as they lost their season-opener on a heartbreaking missed field goal, and then they were dominated last week by Iowa. The Hawkeyes ran the ball down Minnesota’s throat, and the Golden Gophers didn’t have an answer. They can expect a similar offensive attack from Michigan this weekend.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Minnesota-Michigan Odds

Minnesota: +9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +290

Michigan: -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 36.5 (-105)

Under: 36.5 (-115)

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan

Time: 12:00 ET/9:00 PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Minnesota Could Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota can cover this spread and win the game because they know exactly what is coming. The Wolverines are going to have to throw it occasionally, but the Golden Gophers know that Michigan is going to try to dominate them in the trenches. Also, Minnesota essentially just played this game last week. It’s going to be very similar, and they can learn from their game against Iowa to help them prepare for this week’s game.

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Michigan football team can cover this spread and win because the Minnesota run defense has not looked good. The Golden Gophers gave up almost 300 yards on the ground last weekend against Iowa. They have the exact type of defense that the Wolverines should matchup perfectly with. Last weekend, Minnesota lost 31-14 at home against Iowa. Michigan and Iowa are extremely similar in terms of their run-first offense and punishing defense. This game could end up being similar.

Final Minnesota-Michigan Prediction & Pick

We’re going to go with Michigan to cover the -9.5 here. The Wolverines have looked much better running the football these past two weeks, and Minnesota just got gashed at home by a team that isn’t as good as the Wolverines but plays the same way. Michigan is going to find success running the football, and that defense is good enough to keep the Golden Gophers from moving the football consistently. The Wolverines will cover as they’ll take this one 31-10.

Final Minnesota-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan -9.5 (-112)