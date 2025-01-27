ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Minnesota and Michigan State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Minnesota-Michigan State prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Big Ten clash, the #8 Michigan State Spartans (17-2) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-9) at the electric Breslin Center. Tom Izzo's squad enters riding an impressive 12-game winning streak, looking to continue their conference dominance. Minnesota's Dawson Garcia leads the way with 19.7 PPG and 7.4 RPG, but faces a tough challenge against Michigan State's stifling defense. The Spartans, powered by Jaden Akins and Tre Holloman, have been nearly unstoppable at home. Expect a physical battle with Michigan State looking to extend their perfect Big Ten record and Minnesota fighting to avoid another road defeat.

Here are the Minnesota-Michigan State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Minnesota-Michigan State Odds

Minnesota: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +660

Michigan State: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1050

Over: 139.5 (-108)

Under: 139.5 (-112)

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are poised to upset the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans in their upcoming clash at the Breslin Center, riding a wave of momentum that could propel them to victory. Fresh off a stunning three-game winning streak, including an impressive 77-69 upset over No. 15 Oregon, the Gophers have found their rhythm at the perfect time. The catalyst for Minnesota's resurgence has been the phenomenal play of Dawson Garcia, who's been on an absolute tear. Garcia is coming off a season-high 31-point performance against Oregon and has now scored 20+ points in five consecutive games. His hot hand, combined with the emergence of Parker Fox, who recorded his first double-double as a Gopher with 13 points and 11 rebounds against Oregon, gives Minnesota a formidable inside-out punch that could give Michigan State's defense fits.

While Michigan State boasts an impressive 12-game winning streak, the Gophers' recent giant-killing form suggests they're capable of ending the Spartans' run. Minnesota's confidence is soaring after knocking off two ranked opponents in their last three games, proving they can compete with the Big Ten's elite. The Gophers' improved defensive efforts, evident in their ability to contain Oregon's high-powered offense, will be crucial against Michigan State's balanced attack. If Garcia can continue his scoring rampage and Minnesota's supporting cast steps up on the road, the Gophers have a legitimate shot at pulling off the upset. With momentum on their side and the pressure squarely on the shoulders of the highly-ranked Spartans, Minnesota could very well shock the college basketball world and come away with a statement victory in East Lansing.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans are poised to continue their dominant run as they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Breslin Center. Tom Izzo's squad is riding an impressive 12-game winning streak, including an unblemished 8-0 record in Big Ten play. The Spartans' success can be attributed to their exceptional depth and balanced attack, which has proven to be a winning formula in college basketball. Michigan State's bench has been a key factor in their recent victories, leading the conference in bench scoring and providing crucial support when starters face off nights.

The Spartans' home-court advantage at the Breslin Center cannot be overstated. The electric atmosphere created by the passionate Spartan faithful has been instrumental in propelling the team to victory. Michigan State's balanced offense, led by the sharpshooting Jaden Akins and the emerging freshman Jase Richardson, who recently dropped a career-high 20 points against Rutgers, presents a formidable challenge for Minnesota's defense. Additionally, the Spartans' improved defensive efforts, particularly from sophomore forward Coen Carr, have been pivotal in their recent success. Carr's ability to defend multiple positions and contribute on both ends of the floor gives Michigan State a versatile weapon that Minnesota may struggle to contain. With their winning momentum, depth, and the thunderous support of the Breslin Center crowd, the Spartans are well-positioned to extend their perfect Big Ten record and solidify their position as a top contender in college basketball.

Final Minnesota-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated Big Ten showdown, the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans are expected to defend their home court against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. While Minnesota's Dawson Garcia poses a significant scoring threat, the Spartans' depth and defensive prowess should ultimately prevail. Look for Michigan State's balanced attack, led by Jaden Akins and Tre Holloman, to wear down the Gophers over 40 minutes. The electric atmosphere at the Breslin Center will likely play a crucial role in energizing the Spartans during key moments. Despite a valiant effort from Minnesota, Michigan State's experience and home-court advantage should secure them a hard-fought victory covering the spread at home Tuesday night.

Final Minnesota-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -12.5 (-120), Over 139.5 (-108)