The Wisconsin Badgers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) look to become bowl eligible as they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten). This game will continue our college football odds series with a Minnesota-Wisconsin prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Minnesota-Wisconsin Last Game – Matchup History

Wisconsin won the matchup with Minnesota last season 28-14.

Overall Series: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 63-62-8.

Here are the Minnesota-Wisconsin College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Minnesota-Wisconsin Odds

Minnesota: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +112

Wisconsin: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why Minnesota Could Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota is bowl-eligible, so they can cruise through this game if they want to. However, every game is important in college. Minnesota lost to Rutgers on the road two weeks ago, but they were able to upset Illinois and beat UCLA away from home. Along with that, Minnesota played Michigan very tough at the Big House. In fact, Minnesota has lost four of their five games by less than one score. The Golden Gophers have played a lot of tough football games, and this one should be no different.

Wisconsin is coming off a blowout loss against Nebraska last week. The Badgers have lost four games in a row. They were blown out by Iowa, lost to Penn State, and they almost beat Oregon but came up short. Point being, the Badgers have not played good football lately after starting the season 5-2. If Wisconsin continues to play as they have been, Minnesota will have a great chance to win this game on the road.

One area where the Badgers have really struggled is the offensive side of the ball. Wisconsin did fire their offensive coordinator after the loss to Oregon, but it did not help much. They are averaging just 15.25 points per game during their losing streak. Minnesota is doing a great job on defense lately, so they should be able to keep Wisconsin's scoring to a minimum. Keeping up their defensive play will be a big help towards winning this game.

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread/Win

This is Wisconsin's last chance to make a bowl game. They started the season 5-2, which was a good sign for the Badgers. However, their four-game losing streak has the team reeling. They did play Oregon, Iowa, and Penn State in three of those games, so it has not been easy. This game will be a little bit easier for them, and that is why they are the favorites to win on Friday.

Wisconsin has some firepower on their team with Tawee Walker at running back. He has averaged 4.1 yards per carry, and rushed for four touchdowns, as well. The Oklahoma transfer has been a great asset for this Badger offense, and that will not change on Friday. If he can have a good game, Wisconsin will be able to control possession and drive the ball downfield. As long as they do that, the Badgers will become bowl-eligible.

Final Minnesota-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin has not played well lately, and that gives me some hesitation when it comes to betting on them. I do like what Minnesota has done this season, even with their tough losses. For that reason, I am going to take the Golden Gophers to win this game straight up.

Final Minnesota-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Minnesota ML (+106)