We're back again for another exciting night of UFC action as the greatest fight promotion on the planet lands in Tampa Bay, Florida. Our next betting prediction and pick comes in the Women's Flyweight (125) Division as Colorado's Miranda Maverick takes on Canada's Jamey-Lyn Horth. Check out our UFC odds series for our Maverick-Horth prediction and pick.

Miranda Maverick (14-5) has gone 7-3 during her time in the UFC since 2020. After most recently taking down Dione Barbosa, Maverick notched her third-straight win and has gone 5-1 over her last six. She'll be hoping to break back into the rankings with a decisive win as the betting favorite. Maverick stands 5'5″ with a 66.5-inch reach.

Jamey-Lyn Horth (7-1) has gone 2-1 under the UFC since debuting in 2023. Fighting to three decisions thus far, she's gotten the nod twice and most recently beat Ivana Petrovic in split decision fashion. Now, she'll look for the massive upset in her toughest fight to-date as one of the biggest underdogs on the card. Horth stands 5'7″ with a 66-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Tampa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Tampa Odds: Miranda Maverick-Jamey-Lyn Horth Odds

Miranda Maverick: -550

Jamey-Lyn Horth: +410

Over 2.5 rounds: -500

Under 2.5 rounds: +340

Why Miranda Maverick Will Win

After briefly falling out of the rankings and making some wholesale changes to her training camp and fight approach, Miranda Maverick has been on a determined path back to the top-15. She notched a very impressive armbar finish over Priscila Cachoeira and followed it up with back-to-back unanimous decision victories up to this point. Typically a smothering grappler, Maverick has done a ton of work to improve her striking and has become a dangerous opponent to stand across from in the stand-up with her power and striking accuracy.

Miranda Maverick has notched half of her professional wins by way of submission. While she's not a typical knockout artist, her greatest strength is bringing opponents to the ground and keeping them there with her suffocating top pressure. She uses ground-and-pound to soften the opponents' guard and then moves towards finding a submission. Her opponent doesn't hesitate to mix things up on the ground, so don't be surprised if we see Maverick able to work her submission grappling once again during this one.

Why Jamey-Lyn Horth Will Win

Jamey-Lyn Horth will be returning to action following a great split-decision win over Ivana Petrovic just over a month ago. While there wasn't a ton of action throughout that fight, Horth managed to have the bigger moments and used her striking output to tilt the decision her way. Given her kickboxing background, she'll be eager to stand and strike with Maverick as she looks to land some meaningful shots early and stun her opponent. On the ground, Horth has two of her wins by submission while never getting caught in one herself.

While she's still rather green to the fight game and suffered her first career loss in the UFC, Horth has all the makings of a formidable contender as she's able to change the fight with her striking power. She loves to work from striking range and will parry her opponents' jabs while flying in with her loaded right hand. If she's able to force Maverick onto her back foot, we could see Horth land some heavy shots that swing this find in her favor.

Final Miranda Maverick-Jamey-Lyn Horth Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting fight on the Prelims as we have two very hungry competitors looking to break through into the rankings. Miranda Maverick has been on a tear as of late and it seems as though she's finally found an effective game plan to match all the hard work she puts in during her training camp. Her cardio has also improved by leaps and bounds, so don't be surprised if we see her trying to drag Horth into deep waters with her grappling during this one.

Jamey-Lyn Horth will have to become competitive during this fight with her striking and keeping Maverick in range of her shots. She does a great job of navigating the boxing exchanges and if she's able to be first when trading shots, she could gain Maverick's respect early and limit her opponent's forward pressure.

However, Miranda Maverick seems too experienced and too ready for this moment to let a striker dethrone the current streak she's on. I expect Maverick to use missed punches to her advantage as she shoots in for the takedown and controls this fight from the ground. Let's roll with Miranda Maverick to win the fight by decision.

Final Miranda Maverick-Jamey-Lyn Horth Prediction & Pick: Miranda Maverick (-550); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-500)