Tom Cruise is a daredevil through and through, and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One further cemented that. A new behind-the-scenes featurette shows fans what went into one of the film's biggest setpieces — the train fight.

A new Mission: Impossible featurette released from Paramount titled “Train Stunt Behind-The-Scenes” begins with writer-director Christopher McQuarrie saying, “When we started talking about this movie in terms of a sense of adventure, an action sequence on a train is something we always wanted to do.”

He continued, “We wanted to build upon the previous films and apply that knowledge to something practical and real and bring this train sequence to another level.”

With a stunt like this one being done practically, it creates some challenges. “There is not a surplus of trains available to be wrecked. We had to build the train if we wanted to destroy it. To shoot it practically was extremely challenging. Now just to execute it, but to design all of the different train carts that could function on a real train track,” the Mission: Impossible 7 director revealed.

The featurette then shows clips of the crew building the train as well as clips from Dead Reckoning Part One that take place on the train. McQuarrie then revealed that the train hit 60 mph at one point while Cruise and Esai Morales duked it out on top of the moving train.

Esai Morales, who plays the antagonist of the latest Mission: Impossible film, has a brutal fistfight with Cruise. “I've done fight scenes, but to do them on a moving train is trial by fire,” he admitted. “But that's how Tom likes to do things.”

For as impressive as this Mission: Impossible setpiece may look in the featurette, just wait until you see the real thing. It's the most exhilarating action setpiece in recent memory.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 12.