By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The sudden death of Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach has the entire college football world mourning. Leach was loved not only by people in college football but by many outside of it. Among those whose lives he touched is Mississippi State football quarterback Will Rogers, who spoke at Leach’s memorial service on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum on the Mississippi State campus.

Rogers was emotional in delivering a speech for his former head coach.

“In times like this, it can be challenging and tough to understand why God does this. Proverbs 3:5-6 says: ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” Rogers said, per Nick Gray of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “And always submit to Him, and He will make your path straight.’ I am honored to have known this man, and to get to play this great game for him. Coach, thank you for believing in me and thank you for everything you have done for me. I’m going to miss you, Coach, until we meet again, my friend.”

Apart from Rogers, among the notable personalities who gathered at the service were Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley.

Rogers led Mississippi State football in 2022 with 3,713 passing yards with 34 passing touchdowns against just six interceptions. Under Leach, the Bulldogs became a high-scoring team that was top-40 in the regular season with 30.5 points per game average.

Mississippi State football will play the Illinois Fighting Illini in January in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Leach died at the age of 61 last week due to heart condition complications.