Mississippi State football lost one of its prized young talents to the transfer portal. But the Bulldogs could now be facing Mario Craver in the future.

The true freshman wide receiver Craver first announced for the portal on Dec. 9. Now, he listed four potential destinations to Hayes Fawcett of On3.com on Friday.

One possibility is Florida State of the Atlantic Coast Conference. But the next three are all Southeastern Conference rivals of the Bulldogs: Alabama, Texas A&M, and LSU.

The 5-foot-11 WR landed offers out of high school by all four teams. The quartet are recruiting him all over again now that he's in the portal. Craver came to Starksville as a four-star signing. He's in the portal with the same rating.

Ex-Mississippi State WR seldom used

Craver signed to the Bulldogs as a prized state of Alabama prospect. He starred for Clay-Chalkville in Pinson. Craver ranked 18th overall among Alabama prospects by 247Sports. The short but explosive wideout even earned comparisons to former NFL star Cole Beasley out of high school.

However, Craver wasn't utilized much in the Bulldogs' offense. He settled for only 17 receptions for 368 yards and scored three touchdowns. Craver managed to average 21.6 yards per reception. But he never caught more than five passes in a game and played in only eight contests.

Craver's best game was against one of his possible portal spots. He grabbed five passes for 42 yards and scored once against Texas A&M. Craver did rack up an astonishing 37.5 yards per catch against the playoff bound Georgia. But he got limited to two receptions.

Craver didn't face LSU or Alabama in 2024. Now, he has the chance to latch on to one of those schools or the Aggies if he chooses to stay in the SEC. A visit to Tallahassee and Florida State, however, could be in the works soon according to Zach Blostein of 247Sports.

Mississippi State went a dismal 2-10 overall. The Bulldogs ranked 16th out of 18 SEC schools. Worse for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs didn't win a single SEC game.

But while Craver is leaving, the Bulldogs gained a new WR talent Friday. Former Oklahoma WR Brenen Thompson committed to Mississippi State on Friday — staying in the SEC with his decision. Thompson was one of six OU WRs who entered the portal.