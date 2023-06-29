As smoke related to Canadian wildfires continues to spread across the United States, MLB players are growing concerned that the air quality in some cities is not safe enough to play in. Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen expressed his displeasure with the way the league is handling the situation to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“I feel like there’s not enough concern,” McCutchen said. “I don’t feel like there’s enough awareness. We’re just out there in it. Gotta get the game in, right? We don’t have to. We don’t have to get the game in.”

The Pirates were scheduled to play the San Diego Padres at 12:35 Eastern time on Thursday but the start time was delayed 45 minutes as the league pondered what to do. McCutchen said the players should have a say in the decision-making. He wore a mask for some of the game with a red circle and a line across it, presumably in protest of the game being played.

“Let’s meet as a whole and make a decision. It’s more like, ‘Chicago played in it, so you guys are fine.’ That’s what we’ve come to? They played in it, so we’re fine? I’m sure if we had a health expert coming in here, they’d be saying we’re crazy,” McCutchen said.

Why is the MLB ok with playing in these conditions?

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pittsburgh isn’t the only MLB city that is dealing with these conditions. The Chicago Cubs-Philadelphia Phillies game at Wrigley Field on Tuesday appeared to be in doubt before the game was ultimately played.

Three games were postponed earlier this month due to poor air quality, one each in Philadelphia, New York and Washington. There is reportedly no set number on the Air Quality Health Index that will trigger an automatic postponement from the MLB, meaning each game is taken on a case-by-case basis.

The MLB and MLB Player’s Association made the decision to play in Pittsburgh with the Pirates yielding to the decision, though they did consult with their own health experts.

This is the Padres’ only trip to Pittsburgh to play the Pirates this year which may have played a factor in the league’s decision to play on. Rather than figure out how and when to reschedule a one-off game between two non-divisional opponents, the MLB is potentially putting their players at risk to save themselves the headache.

“It’s not healthy for anybody,” McCutchen’s said. “It may not affect you today or tomorrow, but what’s the long-term effect on breathing in these fine particulates for these last 2 ½ days? It’s concerning. But whatever. I guess it doesn’t matter that much to us or the people who tell us to play.”