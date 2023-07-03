Already one of the greatest players to ever wear a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, Clayton Kershaw continues to pad his stellar resume. The 35-year-old ace was named to his 10th MLB All-Star Game Sunday, which ties Pee Wee Reese for most in franchise history.

And this selection is not made out of respect or honor as can sometimes be the case in these midseason exhibitions. Kershaw is dealing at a top level, putting together a 2.55 ERA with 105 strikeouts through 16 starts. His consistent excellence is truly something to behold. While not the unbelievably dominant pitcher he used to be, the left-hander has yet to experience a true decline. Father Time will remain in pursuit, but Kershaw's longevity will make his job very taxing.

The only thing that really threatens to derail the future Hall of Famer is injuries. He dominated the Colorado Rockies in his last start before being pulled at just 79 pitches due to shoulder discomfort. His status for Monday remains in doubt with a trip to the injured list firmly on the table. The proximity to the All-Star Game gives the Dodgers plenty incentive to be cautious with the franchise legend.

After all, the only goal that matters to him and the team is winning another World Series. Postseason struggles are the one blemish on Clayton Kershaw's otherwise all-time career. He can remove that skepticism a bit with a heroic showing in 2023. The Dodgers (46-37) have not been world-beaters thus far but are likely to be in the mix come October.

How far they go may again depend on this enduring superstar. And 16 years in, that is quite incredible, perhaps even more so than the Midsummer Classic history he just achieved.