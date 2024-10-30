New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe wrote his name into the postseason history books with an iconic performance in Game 4 of the World Series. Volpe led the way in an 11-4 Yankees win as they avoided a sweep and extended the World Series to at least five games.

Volpe was wanted for dozens of interviews following the game where he cranked a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the third inning. It put the Yankees up 5-2. They never trailed after.

Volpe joined the FOX Sports postgame crew, consisting of Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez, and received a gift from Big Papi. The Boston Red Sox legend gave Volpe a t-shirt and said “You my dog!” to which Jeter replied, “No, no. Don't take that man.”

Everyone on set, Volpe included, shared a laugh. The generations of Yankees shortstops then posed for a picture. Volpe, standing next to his childhood idol Derek Jeter, wearing the same uniform he donned on the very same stage, was quite a sight to see.

The vibes in and around Yankee Stadium were much better during and after Game 4 than they were before. There's no telling what it will be like Wednesday night for Game 5. It will be the final MLB game at Yankee Stadium in 2024, win or lose for the home team. The Yankees undoubtedly don’t want the Dodgers celebrating on their field.

Volpe earns redemption after early blunder

Anthony Volpe heard it from Yankees fans after a baserunning mistake in the second inning. He should have scored easily on an Austin Wells hit to the center field wall, but Volpe was caught between second and third thinking there was a chance the ball was caught.

It hit the wall just inches away from clearing it and stayed in the park. Wells settled for a double as Volpe had to stop at third. Luckily for him, he would score later in the inning, but that was the only run the Yankees grabbed in the frame.

Volpe more than made up for it the rest of the game, immediately making an impact during New York's next at-bats with a grand slam. He later doubled and scored again on a bang-bang play at the plate.

Overall, Volpe reached base safely three times, drove in four runs and scored three. He added stellar defense at shortstop as well, making a couple of tough plays in clutch moments while the game was still close.

Anthony Volpe added his name to Yankees playoff lore, but it won’t rank highly on the list if the Yanks don’t complete the comeback. Winning Game 4 was a good start, but winning three more in a row will prove challenging. That challenge continues tonight in Game 5 with Gerrit Cole on the mound. Buckle up.