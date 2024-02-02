The Braves added a former star reliever in MLB free agency.

The Atlanta Braves and Ken Giles are reportedly in agreement on a minor league contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The deal includes an MLB spring training invite and if Giles makes the team to open the season, he can make $1.75 million.

Atlanta continues to add players with intriguing upside. Sure, they acquired star pitcher Chris Sale in a trade with the Boston Red Sox this offseason. For the most part, though, the offseason has seen Atlanta sign players for depth purposes.

Given Atlanta's incredible 2023 season, where they finished the regular season with MLB's best record, this is an understandable strategy. The Braves are hoping that improved depth can lead to a better result in October, as they were defeated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the '23 MLB playoffs.

Ken Giles was once one of the best relievers in baseball, though. He's surprisingly never been an All-Star, but previously established himself as a trusted closer.

Ken Giles joining Braves

Giles made his MLB debut in 2014 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He impressed immediately, recording a stellar 1.18 ERA across 44 games pitched.

Giles pitched well once again in 2015 and ended up with the Houston Astros in 2016. After initially struggling in Houston, Giles found his footing in 2017 and earned a career-high 34 saves while posting a 2.30 ERA.

Giles endured a down season in 2018 and was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. He bounced back in 2019, finishing with a 1.87 ERA and 23 saves.

Injuries have impacted Giles over the past few years. He's appeared in just nine total games since 2020, most recently pitching in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners.

Perhaps he will find his old form and perform well for the Braves during the upcoming 2024 season. This is certainly an addition with a lot of upside for Atlanta.