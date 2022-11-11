Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The entire MLB landscape is going to change this offseason. There is no shortage of talent on the free agent market with Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner leading the charge. A number of superstars will likely change teams in MLB free agency. However, which players do we believe are destined to find new homes?

Without further ado, here is a look at 3 stars who will change teams in MLB free agency.

Trea Turner will leave LA in MLB free agency

Trea Turner highlights the list of stars destined to change teams in MLB free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers have shortstop depth and have even been linked to other free agent shortstops. Additionally, a recent report surfaced which hinted that Turner would like to play in Philadelphia with the Phillies. And even if he doesn’t sign in Philadelphia, the star shortstop is believed to have a desire to play on the east coast.

A Dodgers’ reunion is not out of the picture. Trea Turner undeniably impressed during his time in Los Angeles and the Dodgers would love to re-sign him. But it seems likelier then not that Turner will move on from the Dodgers. As aforementioned, the Phillies profile as a strong fit for him. The Cubs, Giants, Yankees, Mets, and Braves have also been linked to Turner.

He is going to receive a massive contract in MLB free agency, and I don’t expect it to be in LA.

Carlos Correa is destined to sign elsewhere

Carlos Correa is another superstar shortstop expected to find a new home in MLB free agency.

Correa shocked the MLB world after signing in Minnesota with the Twins last year. The Twins were fresh off of a disappointing 2021 campaign and the direction of their franchise was unclear. Correa’s signing gave them hope and Minnesota started off the 2022 season with a bang. But they ultimately faltered toward the end of the year and missed the playoffs.

Carlos Correa ended up opting out of his deal with the Twins and will seek a lucrative long-term contract on the open market.

Minnesota is expected to be aggressive in MLB free agency. However, Carlos Correa is going to receive interest from big market teams. The Dodgers and Yankees are always options, but teams such as the Braves and Cubs would make sense as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Correa’s Astros ties could force the Dodgers to think twice before signing him.

Nevertheless, Correa will draw interest outside of Minnesota this offseason.

Saying goodbye to the Bay Area: Carlos Rodon

Carlos Rodon will be an intriguing pitcher to following in MLB free agency. The left-hander signed a deal with the San Francisco Giants last year, but ultimately opted out.

Farhan Zaidi has said that the Giants are willing to spend big money this offseason. They have already been linked to Aaron Judge, who is originally from the area. Although a potential signing of Judge may entice Rodon to stay in San Francisco, he is certainly a candidate to move on.

Numerous teams will express interest in Rodon. He’s arguably the best starting pitching option not named Jacob deGrom available. And he has an advantage on deGrom in the fact that he’s only 29-years old while deGrom will turn 35 next year. Rodon profiles as a strong fit for almost every team in MLB free agency.

And with the Giants expected to focus on signing Judge, Carlos Rodon will probably sign elsewhere.