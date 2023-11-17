Major League Baseball (MLB) canceled its regular-season games in Paris in 2025 after it failed to find a promoter.

Major League Baseball's plans of playing regular-season games in Paris hit a major snag on Thursday. MLB has canceled the planned regular-season games because the league couldn't find a promoter, per The Associated Press' Ronald Blum.

Two anonymous league sources broke the news on Thursday. They didn't reveal their identities because MLB hasn't issued an official statement about the cancellation.

The league and the MLB Players Association reached a consensus to play regular-season games in Paris in March 2022. Unfortunately, the plan didn't gain much financial traction in subsequent months.

MLB made its London debut four years ago. The New York Yankees swept their two-game series with the Boston Red Sox in 2019. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were supposed to play in London one year later. Regrettably, the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted that plan.

The Cubs and Cardinals eventually played in London this past summer. Chicago split its two-game series with St. Louis in the United Kingdom. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will resume the MLB London games next summer.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's bold plan to expand baseball's reach continues. The league will organize two games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in baseball-crazy Seoul, South Korea in March 2024. The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico the following month.

MLB will play games in Tokyo, Mexico City, Puerto Rico, and London in 2025 and 2026. Despite the cancellation of the Paris games, the league's international reach has been making significant progress.