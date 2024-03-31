MLB reportedly suspended Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Yohan Ramirez for three games, per ESPN. Ramirez was suspended for intentionally throwing at Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins, while Cabrera received his suspension for specific actions before the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays' benches cleared on Saturday. ESPN also reports that Mets manager Carlos Mendoza received a one game suspension as a result of Ramirez throwing behind Hoskins.
It's been a rowdy first weekend in MLB. The league has seen multiple benches-clearing incidents already. The Brewers and Mets got things started before the Blue jays and Tampa Bay Rays had an incident of their own.
So what exactly is going on?
Rhys Hoskins' slide upsets Jeff McNeil
On Friday, Rhys Hoskins slid into second base with Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil covering the bag. The throw was a bit low and McNeil was intent on catching the ball as opposed to turning a double play. Hoskins still slid late and crashed into McNeil's leg.
Fortunately, McNeil was alright and the slide was technically legal. Still, the slide upset McNeil who immediately began shouting at Hoskins. Both benches and bullpens ultimately rushed onto the field.
Benches clear in the Mets-Brewers game after Jeff McNeil got upset at Rhys Hoskins’ slide into second pic.twitter.com/1BPBs9Wers
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 29, 2024
On Saturday, Brewers reliever Yohan Ramirez threw a fastball behind the back of Hoskins. Hoskins was in the middle of a great game, recording three hits and a home run to silence the Mets crowd. The Brewers also held a comfortable lead at the time.
Ramirez was ejected after throwing behind Hoskins' back. Hoskins was upset, but did not charge the mound. As a result, he stayed in the game but Ramirez did not. And on Sunday, MLB announced the aforementioned suspension.
Yohan Ramirez has received a three-game suspension for throwing behind Rhys Hoskins yesterday.
Carlos Mendoza has also received a one-game suspension pic.twitter.com/qUEg0olYN2
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 31, 2024
Tempers flare in Tampa
Hoskins has history with the Mets. Although the Mets-Brewers altercation was not expected, it was not as surprising as the Rays-Blue Jays incident on Saturday.
Sure, Tampa Bay and Toronto play in the same division. But it was not all that clear what led to players losing their tempers.
In the 7th inning, Rays infielder Jose Caballero was tagged out at third base. Genesis Cabrera, who was pitching for the Blue Jays, was backing up the throw behind the third base bag. Caballero ran past the bag after getting tagged out and the two bumped into each other.
That led to Cabrera and Caballero exchanging words. Instead of walking away and letting the situation cool down, Cabrera shoved Caballero which led to the benches clearing.
Benches clear between the Blue Jays and Rays after an altercation at third
(via @BallyRays)pic.twitter.com/1faw3gqnoh
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2024
Baseball is not known as a physical game necessarily. But it's been an aggressive first weekend of action to say the least. It is difficult to recall such a wild start to any MLB season.
Sure, throughout the course of a full 162-game campaign you are going to see tempers flare and incidents occur. But the Mets and Blue Jays are both already dealing with suspensions as a result of MLB opening weekend actions.
Teams obviously want their players to approach each game with passion. They would prefer to not see as many altercations/incidents that could lead to suspensions, though.