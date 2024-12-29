The MLB offseason is in full swing and trams are swinging deals left and right a they try to finalize their rosters for the 2025 season. Another trade went down on Monday when the Chicago Cubs sent first baseman Matt Mervis to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Vidal Bruján, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Trade news: The Chicago Cubs are acquiring utilityman Vidal Bruján from the Miami Marlins for first baseman Matt Mervis, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The deal is done. Both are former top 100 prospects looking to carve out at-bats in a new location.”

Both former top prospects have struggled to earn a consistent role at the Major League level so far in their careers. Bruján has spent four seasons in the big leagues, spending the first three with the Tampa Bay Rays before joining the Marlins prior to the 2024 season. For his career, Bruján is just a .189 hitter in 550 plate appearances with five home runs and 40 RBI's.

Bruján had the best season of his career in 2024 with the Marlins, finishing with a positive WAR for the first time. Bruján played 102 games and filled in all over the place in Miami's lineup. At the plate, he finished the season batting .222 with 16 RBIs.

On the other side of the deal, Mervis doesn't have the same level of experience at the MLB level that Bruján does, but he is still a player with potential that will get a chance to have his first extended stint in the MLB in 2025 with the Marlins. During his career, Mervis has spent four seasons in the minor leagues and has been fairly productive during that time, batting .268 with 82 home runs and 284 RBIs.

That production hasn't translated to the majors, where Mervis has only appeared in 36 games across two seasons. During that time, Mervis is hitting just .155 with three homers. He will be looking to bring some of that minor league production to Miami with the Marlins in 2025.