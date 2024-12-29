The San Francisco Giants are shifting their focus after falling short in their pursuit of top free-agent starter Corbin Burnes, who signed a six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. With Burnes off the market, the Giants are reportedly focusing on other areas of need, including power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso.

Burnes, a former Cy Young Award winner, seemed like a perfect fit for San Francisco given his West Coast preference and familiarity with Oracle Park from his time at St. Mary’s College. However, the Giants’ reported offer never gained traction, and the D-backs swooped in with a competitive deal that included an opt-out after two seasons, which ClutchPoints reported was the reason for a stall in contract talks. Burnes now joins a loaded Diamondbacks rotation featuring Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and others, cementing the snakes as a serious contender in the NL West.

The Giants’ inability to land Burnes leaves a glaring hole in their rotation, which already saw Blake Snell leave for the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this offseason. Despite signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract, The Giants' pitching staff remains thin, forcing the team to explore other avenues to stay competitive.

The Giants eye Pete Alonso as they scramble to pivot after missing out on Corbin Burnes

With the rotation still unsettled, the Giants are reportedly in the market for a big bat, and Pete Alonso has emerged as a potential target. Alonso, a four-time All-Star, has been a consistent power hitter, smashing 226 home runs in six seasons with the Mets. His addition could provide much-needed offensive firepower for a Giants lineup that struggled to keep pace in the high-powered NL West.

Acquiring Alonso won’t come cheap, as he's one of the top free agents on the market. However, the Giants could be motivated to make a splash after missing out on Burnes and Blake Snell. Alonso’s ability to anchor the middle of the order would complement recent additions like Adames and bolster the Giants NL West aspirations.

While the Giants continue to pursue Japanese star Roki Sasaki as a potential solution for their rotation, their chances of landing him are uncertain, given the fierce competition with the Dodgers and Padres. Meanwhile, the team could explore other pitching options such as Jack Flaherty, Justin Verlander, or Max Scherzer on short-term deals to stabilize their staff with veteran leadership.

Failing to add a premier starter puts immense pressure on the Giants to address other areas of their roster. Adding Alonso would signal their commitment to remaining competitive in a division dominated by the Dodgers, Padres, and now the Diamondbacks. For now, the Giants offseason strategy hinges on their ability to pivot effectively after missing out on one of the winter’s biggest prizes.