Scott Boras did not have a great offseason. The famous MLB agent is known for getting the best deals for his clients, but that was not necessarily the case for Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and now Blake Snell. All three players entered MLB free agency likely expecting to land lucrative long-term deals. Instead, each player settled for a short-term contract with opt outs.
Snell recently agreed to a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. A 31-year-old pitcher fresh off a Cy Young season would typically land a longer deal but that did not come to fruition.
Bellinger, meanwhile, signed with the Chicago Cubs. He agreed to an $80 million contract for three years. Chapman also signed with the Giants on a three-year, $54 million deal.
An agent who requested anonymity made an eye-opening remark about Scott Boras' offseason on Monday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
“The Titanic had fewer people thrown overboard than the SS Boras,” the agent said.
“Cody Bellinger wanted $200+ million and got $80 million.
“Matt Chapman wanted $150 million and got $54 million.
“Blake Snell wanted $270 million and got $62 million.
“Scott Boras having a legendarily bad offseason. Wow,” the fan wrote after the Blake Snell-Giants deal was announced.
“I think this is a really good column (in reference to Ken Rosenthal's article for The Athletic which is linked above) and I think we should talk about how badly Scott Boras screwed up this offseason to the detriment of his clients. I also think more of the blame lies with the teams who have decided to stop paying for good players,” the fan wrote.
