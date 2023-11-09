Former Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer and his agents are making some moves amid his desire to make a return to the big leagues.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer still has desires of hurling again in the big leagues. In fact, Bauer's agents already have plans of sitting down with MLB teams this offseason, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

“Trevor Bauer’s agents Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba are meeting with teams in hopes of finding Bauer a job back in MLB. Bauer went 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA for Yokohama, including 9-2 with a 1.97 ERA over his last 15 starts. His fastball ticked up 1 mph on average, hitting a 99.3 max.”

Bauer was accused by a San Diego woman of sexual assault that she alleged happened in 2021, resulting in the MLB handing the pitcher a lengthy suspension. The former Cy Young winner was initially punished with a 324-game suspension after he was already put on administrative leave. That suspension was cut down to only 194 games upon a review by an independent arbitrator.

Due to a lack of evidence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office decided not to file any criminal charges against Trevor Bauer, who has not pitched in the big leagues since the suspension. In January of 2023, the Dodgers elected to part ways with Bauer. Months later, Bauer found a pitching job in Japan, where he suited up for the Yokohama DeNA BayStar of the Nippon Professional Baseball.

It remains to be seen whether Bauer still has the stuff to make him an effective pitcher again in the majors, but for now, his main priority is getting attention from any MLB team.

Bauer, who will turn 33 in January, owns an 83-69 MLB record with a 3.79 ERA and 1.243 WHIP.