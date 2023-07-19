The MLB concluded one of its most chaotic days in recent memory on Tuesday. The Minnesota Twins put an exclamation point on a big scoring spree, tacking on two runs in the ninth inning of their blowout victory over the Seattle Mariners to etch July 18, 2023 in the baseball history books.

Kyle Farmer and Carlos Correa each hit a home run in the final frame at T-Mobile Park to make it a 10-3 game. The Twins became the 12th team on the day to score 10 or more runs, which ties May 30th, 1884 for second-most in MLB history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Pitching duels were hard to find, as baseballs were crushed all across the country. The Arizona Diamondbacks toppled the Atlanta Braves 16-13, while the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals all won their matchups by a score of 11-10. It was a truly abnormal day in a sport so strongly linked to numbers.

The Chicago Cubs produced the highest run total with 17 at home versus the Washington Nationals. But Minnesota was the team to officially seal the historic feat. Its biggest concern, though, was staying in front of the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central. The Twins' lead is now one-and-a-half games.

Low league-wide batting averages is the norm in this modern era, but offense can still come at a furious rate. Unfortunately, all of this firepower did not spread everywhere. The Boston Red Sox were blanked by the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees remained cold at the plate, falling 5-1 to the Los Angeles Angels.

Wednesday should see things stabilize, but pitching coaches around the league might still feel inclined to put in a little extra work at practice.