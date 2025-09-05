The Minnesota Twins have had a horrible season. Sadly, it has resulted in the Twins having a fire sale and trading many key players. That should make the Twins' free agency period interesting as the 2025 MLB offseason draws near. Overall, there will be many MLB free agents available. However, the real question is how Minnesota will approach free agency and which players are the best fit for them.

Minnesota bolstered its farm system after the major trades. Ultimately, this means that there could be plenty of near-MLB-ready players ready to cook when the 2026 season begins. There is a chance the team could write this season off as a fluke and go all-in to try to contend for the playoffs next season.

If that is the case, the Twins still need help at key positions. While there are some great players at key positions or some who are developing, there are also some holes that need to be filled. Here are three MLB free agents the Twins must pursue in the offseason.

Josh Naylor would be a great addition to Twins

The Twins don't have a legitimate first baseman. Initially, the plan was a platoon for Edouard Julien and Jose Miranda. But Minnesota sent Miranda to the minors, and he has not returned. Meanwhile, Julien has not been consistent. This means the team will need a new first baseman. Therefore, they should pursue Josh Naylor.

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded Naylor to the Seattle Mariners at the MLB trade deadline. However, he is an unrestricted free agent after the season. Naylor has been productive this season, batting .280 with 16 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a .778 OPS. Significantly, he has been a major part of the Mariners' playoff run. Additionally, he has already been to the American League Championship with the Cleveland Guardians. Naylor provides power at the plate and can turn it on a dime.

If the Twins want to contend again, they need to make a big splash. Signing Naylor in the MLB offseason would be a good start and help them get back to respectability.

Luis Arraez should be on the Twins' free agency list

The Twins also need someone who can play second base. So far, the Brooks Lee experiment has not worked. Luke Keaschall is doing better at second base, batting .328 with four home runs, 21 RBIs, and 18 runs. But that should not stop Minnesota from acquiring a player who can play first and second base.

Luis Arraez could be that player. Throughout his career, he has been consistent in making contact. That is something the team needs as it ranks 24th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, 23rd in runs, 14th in home runs, and 17th in slugging percentage. Yes, there is some power. But the Twins need contact hitters. Arraez has made a living doing it. This season, he is batting .284 with seven home runs, 52 RBIs, and 57 runs with a .317 on-base percentage.

Arraez would be a perfect fit at the top of the lineup, and his flexibility could be a boon. Also, it might help Keaschall develop more and become an even better baseball player. The Twins could get back to basics and have two solid contact hitters set the table for the rest of the lineup.

Ranger Suarez would be one of Twins' top pitchers

The Twins also need a starting pitcher. While Ranger Suarez has struggled in the second half, he will still be a desired starting pitcher. It's not a secret that the Twins need better starters, as they are just 22nd in starting pitcher ERA. Joe Ryan has been consistent, going 13-7 with a 3.08 ERA. However, all the other healthy starters have struggled, and Pablo Lopez has been injured, which has ruined his season.

Suarez could be an elite option at the top of the rotation. Or, he could slide in as the second or third starting pitcher. While the team has been decimated with injuries, they could actually get back to the top with another frontline starter. Suarez is 11-6 with a 2.89 ERA and has pitched generally well this season. Therefore, he could be a good addition to the team, and they would have a pitching staff that could compete with the rest of the AL.

Suarez will probably be one of the top starting pitchers on the market. If the Twins are serious about contending again, they need to add a starting pitcher who can go deep into games. It will put less pressure on their bullpen and also help the team when they need to win a low-scoring game. Suarez has shown he has what it takes and could be the pitcher the Twins need.