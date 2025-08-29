The Minnesota Twins had a fire sale at the MLB trade deadline and appear to be rebuilding. Now, they look to what is next. The Twins roster shakeup saw 10 players leave the team. Yet, there is still a possibility that there will be more Twins trade candidates in the MLB offseason. Things don't seem to be over yet, as this team struggles to get back to respectability.

Instead of the playoffs, Minnesota has great odds for a good draft pick, according to Tankathon. After going 82-80 last season, this team has regressed, going 60-73 and sitting in fourth place in the American League Central. Nothing has gone well this season, and the team is looking to the future.

The rebuild seems to be in full display. Moreover, this particular player seems unable to stay healthy. Despite his potential, he has not been able to display it fully. It is one of the numerous reasons why he has become one of the Twins' trade candidates as the MLB offseason inches closer.

How the Twins have done

As noted, the team has not performed well. The Twins are 60-73, and they are struggling. While they have not been mathematically eliminated, it's doubtful, and their playoff odds are off the boards across most major betting platforms.

What hasn't gone wrong? This team has dealt with injuries and struggles. Significantly, the Twins shut down starter Pablo Lopez for the season as he has a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle across his right shoulder. It ruined what could have been a good season, as he was 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA. Joe Ryan has been the lone bright spot in the rotation, going 12-7 with a 3.22 ERA.

Conversely, Bailey Ober has struggled, going 4-7 with a 5.14 ERA. This rotation has been abysmal, going 22nd in team ERA. Meanwhile, the bullpen has also been bad, ranking 22nd.

The offense has been just as pitiful, ranking 23rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, 24th in runs, 14th in home runs, and 17th in slugging percentage. Overall, all of this has contributed to another lost season, with the team seeking additional options. The Twins traded Carlos Correa to the Houston Astros, indicating another sign of their rebuild. Despite that big move, it may not be over.

Royce Lewis' injury history vs potential

Royce Lewis is still young, and there is a lot of potential. However, it has not gone as planned. Since debuting in the minors in 2019, Lewis has had trouble staying healthy. First, he tore his ACL in 2019, and that required a lengthy rehab. Of course, that 2020 season did not have much legs on it because of his recovery and the COVID-shortened season.

Lewis struggled to stay healthy in the 2021 season because of a hamstring injury, limiting him to only 36 games. When 2022 arrived and he finally made his major league debut, he played a few more games but still dealt with oblique strains. Lewis sustained a left oblique strain in July and a left hamstring injury in September during the 2023 season, and that kept him to 58 games. Then, he had more lingering injuries in 2024, keeping him to 82 games.

The same story repeated in 2025, as he sustained more lingering injuries, limiting him to 78 games.

When he has been healthy, Lewis has demonstrated that he can hit well. Notably, the 2023 season saw a breakout performance, as Lewis hit .309 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs over 58 games. When that happened, there was hope he could become the next big thing in Minnesota. Unfortunately, it has not worked out that way.

Lewis hit .233 with 16 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 40 runs with a .295 on-base percentage in 2024. Currently, he is hitting .224 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, and 27 runs. While he was not part of the recent Twins roster shakeup, his performances and injury history mean he is not safe.

Why Lewis is one of the Twins' trade candidates

Lewis was in trade rumors this season, especially for teams needing a third baseman with power. Despite his injury history, there is still a good chance he can have a great career. Lewis is one of the biggest Twins trade candidates because they might just want to start over from scratch. At this point, the Twins realize they have a long road to go to make it back to contention, especially with the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals already playing significantly better.

The trade value for Lewis depends on how teams feel about his injury history. For now, it's a possibility, and there could be some decent return. The Twins would likely target a middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher. Likewise, they might opt to go for prospects who are younger and have proven they can stay healthy. Lewis has been a disappointment in Minnesota, and his time may be almost over.