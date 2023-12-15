Amidst a silent standoff in the MLB, the Yankees lead the chase for Yamamoto with the Mets in close contention.

Despite the anticipation brewing amongst their fan bases during the MLB free agency, both the New York Yankees and Mets remained quiet on Friday on the pursuit of Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Following an offseason that has seen the Los Angeles Dodgers secure one of the most sought-after free agents, Shohei Ohtani, fans' appetite for talent appears unabated, with Yamamoto also in their sights. However, Yamaoto's free agency is “not at that point yet” according to Andy Martino of SportsNet New York. Insider sources like Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports still peg the Yankees as frontrunners in this chase​​.

The Yankees, seeking to revamp their roster after concluding the 2023 MLB season fourth in the American League East with an 82-80 record, have secured a significant asset in outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres​​. Their ambitions, however, appear to extend beyond this acquisition, hinting at a strategic play for Yamamoto's services to reinforce their pitching lineup.

Across town, the Mets are not standing idly by. Identified as a chief contender, they, along with franchises such as the Giants, Cardinals, and Cubs, recognize the impact a pitcher like Yamamoto can have. The current quiet does not signal disinterest but rather a strategic pause, as teams navigate the complexities of negotiating what is expected to be a substantial contract for a player of Yamamoto's stature​​.

Maritno said on X, formerly Twitter that the Mets “have earned themselves at least a place in this conversation. That's still the case.”

As the offseason unfolds, the reticence of the Yankees and Mets could signify a strategic accumulation of resources before a potential bidding war erupts for Yamamoto's commitment. Fans are left in anticipation, parsing through every piece of information, awaiting the next move in what could be a transformative signing for their teams.