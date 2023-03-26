Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

It’s baseball time and we love to talk about elite pitching! Join us as we share our MLB odds series and make a 2023 American League Cy Young prediction and pick while detailing the odds.

Here are the 2023 American League Cy Young MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2023 American League Cy Young Odds

Jacob deGrom: +550

Gerrit Cole: +500

Dylan Cease: +700

Shohei Ohtani: +1100

Alek Manoah: +1200

Carlos Rodon: +1400

Why Jacob DeGrom Can Win the Cy Young

The Texas Rangers made the biggest splash of the offseason by signing Jacob deGrom to a $185 million contract. Now, deGrom must adjust to a new league and new challenges. It has not always been an easy transition for pitchers to move from the National League to the American League. Often, pitchers have stumbled in their journey and delivered worse numbers.

deGrom had a record of 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA through 11 starts. Ultimately, he came back from an injury and pitched solid baseball to end the season. But is deGrom ready for the American League? Only time will tell as he takes the mound for a Rangers team looking to make the playoffs.

Why Gerrit Cole Can Win the Cy Young



Cole has not exactly electrified in his time in New York. However, he is still an above-average pitcher and puts up good numbers. Cole went 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA through 33 starts. Ultimately, he is durable and gets the job done for New York. But can he take his game to the next level? The Yankees hope so and are counting on him to be their ace in the rotation. After all, it is the reason they signed him to a massive contract a few seasons ago.

Why Dylan Cease Can Win the Cy Young

Cease probably had the quietest great season in baseball last year. Significantly, he went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA through 32 starts. Cease also helped will the Chicago White Sox to remain competitive. Sadly, the team around him was not great, and the Sox finished 81-81. Cease will have to put up an even better performance to have a shot at the Cy Young.

Cease finished second in the AL Cy Young vote. Now, he looks to cement his legacy by winning the award now that Justin Verlander is in the National League.

Why Shohei Ohtani Can Win the Cy Young

Speaking of great pitchers on bad teams, you cannot forget about Shohei Ohtani. Significantly, Ohtani went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA. Many of his losses were due to poor run support by the Los Angeles Angels. Sadly, it affected his numbers and prevented him from potentially capturing the prestigious Cy Young award. Ohtani is an amazing pitcher, and the dominant force the Angels rely on when they need a great start.

But can Ohtani reach deep within himself and elevate himself to the next level? Curiously, he is on a contract year and could answer the call with a monster season. Ohtani controls the narrative, and a great season could ink him a record-breaking contract.

Why Alek Manoah Win Cy Young

The AL East has so much talent that it is easy to forget about Alek Manoah. However, how can you do that? Let’s look at his numbers. Amazingly, Manhoah went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA. Manoah finished third in the AL Cy Young voting in 2023. Unfortunately, he could not garner any more votes. But Manoah has the best chance of the current crop to take the award.

Manoah had a great season and plays on a Toronto Blue Jays squad that has many threats at the plate. Therefore, he regularly gets the run support he needs to win games on most days. Manaoh also plays for a team that contends for the playoffs yearly. Thus, he will be putting up great numbers and winning more often than not.

Why Carlos Rodon Can Win the Cy Young

Welcome to the New York Yankees! It’s what the world said when the Yankees signed Rodon to a massive contract. Now, we get to see if Rodon can live up to the deal. Rodon will switch leagues and will face more ferocious competition in the AL East. Is he ready? It is a question he will answer soon after facing the Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, and Boston Red Sox repeatedly.

2023 American League Cy Young Prediction & Pick

None of the pitchers on this list has won the AL Cy Young. However, they have all come close. Expect Manoah and Ohtani to battle it out all year, with the Toronto starter getting the edge at the end.

Final 2023 American League Cy Young Prediction & Pick: Alek Manoah: +1200