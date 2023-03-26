Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The baseball season is upon us, and we are eager to talk about it! Join us as we share our MLB odds series and make a 2023 American League MVP prediction and pick while discussing their chances.

Baseball is back! Are you ready? This article will cover the top six MVP contenders and outline their chances, as well as go over how they did in 2022. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this preview of the top six sluggers in the American League.

Here are the 2023 American League MVP MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: American League MVP Odds

Shohei Ohtani: +220

Aaron Judge: 700

Mike Trout: +800

Julio Rodriguez: +900

Yordan Alvarez: +1200

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +1300

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Shohei Ohtani Can Win MVP

Ohtani is amazing at the plate and on the mound. However, this section is to talk about his highlights at the plate. Ohtani had a batting average of .273 with 34 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 90 runs. Now, Ohtani has his sights set on helping the Angels make the playoffs and also win the MVP. Ohtani can rake and is a threat at the plate at any given moment. Furthermore, he knows what it takes to win this award.

Ohtani won the MVP in 2021 by producing a batting average of .257 with 46 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 103 runs. Ultimately, he is capable of producing those numbers or better. Ohtani technically performed better at the plate last season but found himself looking up at another hitter who had a historic season.

Why Aaron Judge Can Win MVP

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What more can you say about Aaron Judge? Let’s look at all he did last season. Judge kept the entire world on their heels with his chase for history. Therefore, it was hard to not annoint him the MVP. Judge had a batting average of .311 with 62 home runs, 131 RBIs, and 133 runs. Now, he holds the record for most home runs in a season for an American League hitter, breaking the AL record of Roger Maris set in 1961. Judge also earned a beautiful new contract from the New York Yankees and will play in the Bronx for the next nine years. Can he produce similar results in 2023?

Ultimately, no one expects him to hit 62 home runs again. But he can come close and will be the ultimate threat at the plate for the Yankees. Moreover, he still plays at Yankee Stadium, one of the smallest ballparks in the league. Judge will attempt to become the first hitter to win the AL MVP award two years in a row since Frank Thomas did it in 1994.

Why Mike Trout Can Win MVP



Mike Trout is one of the best hitters in baseball. However, he has missed approximately 30 percent of his potential games over three years. Trout finished with a batting average of .283 with 40 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 85 runs through 119 games. Now, Trout will attempt to play a full season for the first time. Can Trout stay healthy?

Trout is also looking to win the AL MVP award for the fourth time. First, he won the award in 2014 with a batting average of .287 with 36 home runs, 111 RBIs, and 115 tuns. Trout won it again in 2016 with a batting average of .315 with 29 home runs and 100 RBIs. Finally, he won it in 2019 with a batting average of .291 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs. Can Trout recapture the magic?

Why Julio Rodriguez Can Win MVP

Rodriguez had a solid rookie season, finishing with a batting average of .284 with 28 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 84 runs through 132 games. Now, Rodriguez must continue and show that he can rake. The Mariners made the playoffs thanks in part to his strong play. Moreover, he gave them the energy and will to win. Rodriguez can win the American League MVP if he improves his batting average, hits more home runs, and plays more games.

Why Yordan Alvarez Can Win MVP

Alvarez became a playoff hero, lifting the Astros to victory through game-winning home runs. Additionally, he had a great regular season. Alvarez finished with a batting average of .306 with 37 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 95 runs. Unfortunately, he also missed games, only playing in 135. Alvarez must stay healthy and increase his power, getting over 100 RBIs.

Why Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Can Win MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a great season but also looked up at Judge. Unfortunately, he has finished as a runner-up often. Guerrero Jr. finished with a batting average of .306 with 37 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 95 runs. Sadly, he also missed some games due to injury. Guerrero must stay healthy and on the field. Ultimately, MVPs usually play 150 games at a minimum. Is Guerrero ready to do that?

Final 2023 American League MVP Prediction & Pick

When players are playing for a contract, they typically go off. Therefore, expect pending free agent Ohtani to have a career year.

Final 2023 American League MVP Prediction & Pick: Shohei Ohtani: +220