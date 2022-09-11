MLB Odds: Angels vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022

The Los Angeles Angels will finish a three-game set with the Houston Astros as the teams square off at Minute Maid Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Astros prediction and pick.

The Angels and the Astros will play their final match of the season. Once again, the Astros dominated the season series, taking 12 of 18 games.

The Angels defeated the Astros 6-1 last night. Amazingly, it was another victory for Shohei Ohtani. The Angels broke through early when Mike Trout slugged one to deep left field for a three-run home run. Significantly, it was his sixth straight game with a home run, which set an Angels franchise record. It was also his 34th home run of the season, giving the Angels a 5-1 lead. Later, Mike Ford doubled to right, cementing the only other run the Halos needed. Ohtani went five innings, allowing one earned run on six hits with seven strikeouts. Thus, his record improved to 12-8 with a 2.55 ERA.

Tucker Davidson will go for the Angels today. Davidson went 1-2 with a 5.51 ERA over four starts in August and has to cut down on home runs. Davidson is 2-5 with a 6.42 ERA. Recently, he went 6 1/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs on seven hits, including two home runs.

Luis Garcia is starting for the Astros. Garcia is 11-8 with a 3.99 ERA. It has been a struggle for Garcia lately, going 3-1 with a 4.66 ERA over five starts. However, he loves facing the Angels. Garcia is 1-0 with a 2.41 ERA over three starts against the Halos this season. Significantly, he is 8-3 with a 4.92 ERA at home but 3-1 with a 3.40 ERA in games against the AL West.

Here are the Angels-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-105)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have played the Astros five times over the last nine days. However, they are 2-0 in games Ohtani has started and 0-3 in the other games. They hope to change that today.

Trout is hitting .375 (12 for 32) with six home runs, nine RBIs, and nine runs over September. Conversely, Ohtani has struggled this month, hitting .200 (6 for 30) with three home runs, four RBIs, and four runs over seven games. Ohtani also has struggled against the Astros, batting .188 with one home run, six RBIs, and five runs over 17 games. Thus, he must pick up the pace. Taylor Ward has resembled himself from earlier this season, batting .321 (9 for 28) with one home run, four RBIs, and six runs over eight games. Also, he is 4 for 8 in this series.

The Angels will only cover the spread if Davidson can pitch well. Significantly, he must locate the strike zone and fool Houston hitters. The offense cannot consistently hit well, so the pitching must succeed to inspire them. Conversely, Trout, Ohtani, and Ward can give their starting pitcher confidence if they get on the board early.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros continue to dominate the Angels despite the loss last night. Additionally, they will be the number one seed in the American League. Their offense continues to dominate and produce when they have to. Moreover, their pitching remains strong. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman continue to drive the offense. Likewise, Houston rises and falls on their success.

Altuve is hitting .290 (9 for 31) with two home runs, four RBIs, and six runs over eight games. However, he is 1 for 8 in this series. Altuve is hitting .309 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and 12 runs over 15 games against the Angels this season. Likewise, Bregman is struggling this month, hitting .238 (5 for 21) with one RBI and two runs over seven games. He is 1 for 5 in this series and will look to pick it up in the final match. Subsequently, Bregman is hitting .281 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight runs over 16 games this season.

The Astros will cover the spread if Garcia maintains his dominance over the Angels. Consequently, he does well against his divisional rivals while struggling against everyone else. Altuve and Bregman must pick their pitcher up. Additionally, the rest of the lineup must wake up.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Astros will always be the favorite until someone brings them down. Likewise, they are the favorites heading into this game, and Davidson inspires no one. The Astros will finish the Angels off and take the series once again, exerting dominance over their rivals from California and showing them what a winner looks like. Expect Houston to cover the spread and destroy the Angels.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (-114)