MLB Odds: Angels vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays will be hosting the Los Angeles Angels for the third game of this four-game midweek series. The Rays won both of the first two games and now find themselves on a four-game winning streak. They’ll look to try and keep it alive with another win tonight. With that, it’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rays prediction and pick.

Here are the Angels-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rays Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+100) (+235 ML)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-120) (-290 ML)

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are in a bad spot right now as they can’t even win games when they have two of the league’s biggest superstars on their roster. They’re 52-71 on the season with zero hope of making the playoffs as they sit in fourth place in the AL West, 26.5 games behind the Astros. Starting on the mound tonight for the Angels will be Mike Mayers, who is pitching a 1-0 record with a 5.22 ERA. He’ll try to get a win tonight for this struggling ball team.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have been one of the hotter teams in the league lately as they’ve been chasing down the Yankees for first place in the AL East. The Rays are 67-55 on the season and just 8.0 games back on said Yankees. They’ll look to improve their winning streak with another win tonight to get themselves even closer to that top spot. Starting on the bump tonight will be future Cy Young winner, Shane McClanahan, who is pitching a fantastic 11-5 season with a 2.29 ERA.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick

Let’s be honest with ourselves, we’re not betting on the Angels tonight. In fact, if Ohtani isn’t pitching, I won’t bet on them, period. With that said, the Rays have their ace on the mound tonight and it’s a no-brainer. I’d even move the line a bit to give the Rays a -2.5 spread just for better odds and make some money.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -2.5 (+134)