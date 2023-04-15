Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Angels will continue their 4-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. We are in Boston, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Red Sox prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Sox defeated the Angels 5-3 on Friday night. Significantly, the Angels took the lead early when Hunter Renfroe clapped a double to left-center field to drive in Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani to go up 2-0. The Angels led until trouble brewed in the fourth inning. Then, Kiki Hernandez doubled to cut the deficit to 2-1 before the Sox scored another run on a throwing error. The Red Sox took the lead in the fifth inning when Rafael Devers slugged a solo shot to deep right to make it 3-2 Red Sox. Later, the Red Sox scored on another error.

The Angels were sloppy all night, committing three errors. Unfortunately, it ruined a start by Patrick Sandoval, who lasted 3 2/3 innings while allowing two runs, none earned, and striking out six but walking three.

Tyler Anderson will get the start, coming into the showdown with a record of 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA. Ultimately, he tossed 4 2/3 innings in his last start while allowing five earned runs and seven hits, including three home runs, against the Toronto Blue Jays. Anderson has one career start against the Jays, lasting 4 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run on a four hits, with one home run, and two walks in a start on September 14, 2021. Meanwhile, Nick Pivetta will make the start against the Angels and come into this game with a record of 0-1 with an ERA of 0.90. Pivetta tossed five shutout innings in his last start, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking two. Furthermore, Pivetta is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

The Red Sox won the season series 4-3 last year against the Angeles. However, the Angels went 2-1 against the Sox at Fenway.

Here are the Angels-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Red Sox Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+136)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How To Watch Angels vs. Red Sox

TV: MLB Extra Innings, MLB TV and New England Sports Network

Stream: MLB

Time: ET/PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels come into this game hoping to recover from a sloppy game last night. Unfortunately, defensive mistakes cost them the game and their offense could not pick them up.

Taylor Ward is the leadoff hitter in Anaheim. Ultimately, he is batting .292 (14 for 48) with two home runs, six RBIs, and 10 runs. Mike Trout is one of the greatest players of this generation, batting .262 (11 for 42) with three home runs, nine RBIs, and 10 runs. Now, he hopes to carry the Angels today against the Sox at Fenway. Ohtani is having a good start to the season, hitting .300 (12 for 40) with three home runs, eight RBIs, and seven runs. Likewise, he looks to keep battering the ball and make some noise at Fenway. Logan O’Hoppe is emerging as a potential ‘rookie of the year’ candidate. Furthermore, he is batting .257 (9 for 35) with four home runs, 11 RBIs, and five runs.

The Angels have struggled to hit the ball, ranking 21st in batting average. Regardless, they have found ways to get on base, ranking 10th in on-base percentage. The Angels are also eighth in runs. Moreover, they are seventh in home runs.

The Angels have stayed afloat because their pitching has held up. Substantially, they have excelled, ranking fifth in starting pitching ERA, 11th in bullpen ERA, and fifth in overall ERA. Therefore, their pitching will be the main factor.

The Angels will cover the spread if they can grab an early lead. Then, they need to maintain solid pitching and not commit multiple errors.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox benefited from poor defense last night. Now, they hope to secure a second win against the Angels in this 4-game set and will try and slug some more runs in today’s showcase.

Alex Verdugo is batting .308 with one home run, six RBIs, and one run. Thus, expect him to emerge as a threat at the plate and on the basepaths. The newest Red Sox, Justin Turner, is hitting .255 without a home run, four RBIs, and seven runs. Likewise, Rafael Devers is hitting .280 with five home runs, 12 RBIs, and 11 runs. The Red Sox are 23rd in batting average and 18th in on-base percentage. However, they are fourth in runs and seventh in home runs.

The pitching has displayed inconsistency. Moreover, the Sox are 26th in team pitching ERA. The Red Sox starters have struggled to get out of the gate, ranking 28th in team ERA. Additionally, the bullpen has produced mixed results, ranking 15th in ERA.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if they can get off to a good start. Then, their pitching must hold.

Final Angels-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Angels probably win yesterday if not for the sloppy defense. Therefore, expect them to bounce back today.

Final Angels-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+136)