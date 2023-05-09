Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Houston Astros (17-18) visit the Los Angeles Angels (20-16) for Game 2 of their three-game series. First pitch commences Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles won and covered the series opener, 6-4. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Angels prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Astros-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Angels Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-176)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Astros vs. Angels

TV: ATTSN Southwest, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Fourth in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 17-18 (49%)

Over Record: 19-15-1 (56%)

Houston continues to sleepwalk through the early portion of the season as the defending champs sit in a game under .500 over a fifth of the way through the season. After taking 2/3 from the first-place Rays, the Astros dropped three straight series heading into their tout with the Angels. Consequently, their game-one loss pits them in an uphill battle to regain momentum with Ohtani on the mound for LA. That being said, the Astros boast a potent lineup and it’s only a matter of time before they get rolling at the plate.

Southpaw Framber Valdez (2-4) makes his eighth start of the season for the Astros tonight. Valdez cemented himself as a top-end starter last season thanks to going 17-6 and holding a 2.82 ERA. While his record doesn’t show that same level of success, the underlying numbers show he is just due for a bounce back. Valdez holds a strong 2.60 Era and 1.16 WHIP through seven starts. His six quality starts rank second in the MLB. Additionally, Valez has been striking out hitters more than ever before as his 9.0 K/9 is his highest rate since the shortened 2020 season. That being said, Valdez was up and down against the Angels last season – allowing 13 walks and 20 hits allowed in 23 innings. That being said, six of his 10 runs allowed came in one game and he allowed just two runs in 12 innings at Angel Stadium.

Despite their star-studded lineup, the defending champs have been disappointing on offense this season. The Astros rank 16th in runs, 26th in total bases, and 26th in isolated power. They haven’t been getting unlucky either as they rank just 22nd in BABIP. Consequently, the Astros need to find a way to generate runs against Ohtani if they want to cover tonight. That starts with outfielder Yordan Alvarez. The power-hitting lefty has been one of the only bright spots in Houston’s lineup as he leads the Astros with a .389 OBP, seven home runs, and 32 RBI. Additionally, Alvarez enters tonight’s matchup red-hot with 14 total bases over his last six games.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Second in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 17-19 (47%)

Over Record: 18-16-2 (53%)

After taking the opener last night, the Angels now get a chance to clinch the three-game series with Ohtani on the bump. LA has looked like a much better team than the last few seasons as they finally look like they’ve surrounded Mike Trout and Ohtani with the proper talent. That appears most prevalently on offense where they rank eighth in runs per game. Additionally, the Angels rank in the top 10 league-wide in OPS, home run rate, and total bases per game. That being said, the Astros hold the fourth-lowest ERA in the MLB. Consequently, the Angels need to provide Ohtani with similar run support as in their series opener if they want to cover as home favorites.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani (4-0) makes his eighth start of the season for the Angels tonight. Ohtani has been spectacular this year as the Angels hold a stellar 6-1 record in his starts. Ohtani started the season red-hot as he allowed just two runs in his first five starts. That being said, Ohtani is coming off his two worst starts of the year. Over his last two games, the flamethrower allowed four4 home runs and nine earned runs in 11 innings pitched. However, Ohtani still managed 21 strikeouts in those starts which eases any concerns about his effectiveness. Still, the Astros present arguably his toughest test of the season. That being said, Ohtani dominated them to the tune of a 1.21 ERA and a 3-1 record in five starts last season.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick

Despite the two AL West rivals combining for 10 runs in the series opener, the offense should be much harder to come by with both teams sending their aces out to the mound. Consequently, I’m all over the under in what should be a low-scoring affair.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (-105)