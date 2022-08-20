MLB Odds: Astros vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022

The Atlanta Braves will host the Houston Astros for game two of this three-game weekend series. The Braves took home a win yesterday in game one with a 6-2 victory; can they repeat it again tonight? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Braves prediction and pick.

Here are the Astros-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Braves Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-156) (+138 ML)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+130) (-164 ML)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are 77-44 so far on the season and are looking pretty good to not only make the playoffs but to also win the division, as they are 10.5 games ahead of the Mariners in the AL West. They’ll look to stay hot and get another win under their belt tonight after losing last night. Starting on the mound tonight will be Christian Javier, who is 7-8 on the season with a 2.96 ERA. He’ll look to shut down a hot Braves team who wants to get back at the top of their own division.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are fighting for the top spot in the NL East right now as they are only 3.5 games behind the Mets. They have a total record of 74-47 and have been red hot, going 9-1 in their last 10 games played. After winning game one of this series, they want to take home another win to secure the series. Helping do that will be Spencer Strider, the starting pitcher for the Braves tonight. He’s pitching a 7-4 record with a 3.04 ERA and is looking to shut down the Astros once again.

Final Astros-Braves Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are playoff teams, no doubt about it, and even a possible World Series matchup. However, taking this one game at a time, the Braves are red hot right now and continuing to win every game they play. It’s tough to bet against that, especially when they have a top pitcher starting for them tonight. Give me the Braves Moneyline tonight. I don’t love the odds, but it’s the right pick in the long run.

Final Astros-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves (-164)