The Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Astros Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Mariners.

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners played a memorable American League Division Series last October. The series had two games which will be talked about for a long time because the winning team in each of those games went on to win the World Series. That team was, of course, the Astros, who gave Dusty Baker his first World Series title as a manager after decades of near misses in October.

One of the games which will be remembered for awhile is Game 1. The Astros won on a walk-off home run from Yordan Alvarez against Seattle’s Robbie Ray, a former Cy Young Award winner brought into the game as a relief pitcher. That blast completely changed the trajectory of the series, given that Seattle ace Luis Castillo was going to start in Game 2. Seattle could have taken a 1-0 series lead and had its best pitcher in Game 2, but Alvarez’s moonshot changed everything. Castillo did not pitch poorly in Game 2 by any means, but with one man on and two out in the sixth inning — with Seattle leading Houston, 2-1 — Castillo lost to the Astros’ best hitter. Alvarez, fresh off his Game 1 heroics, homered again to give the Astros a lead they did not relinquish. Houston went up 2-0 in the series.

Then came a game for the history books: Game 3 in Seattle. The Astros won 1-0 in 18 innings. The six-hour, 22-minute game was one of the longest in MLB history. There were 42 strikeouts in the game. It took an 18th-inning homer by Jeremy Pena to provide the game’s only run. Houston used that series to move to the ALCS and eventually win the world title.

This game is the first one between the two teams since that 2022 ALDS. Fans in Seattle will be revved up for this one.

Here are the Astros-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Mariners Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-184)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 7 (+100)

Under: 7 (-122)

How To Watch Astros vs. Mariners

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston (Astros) / Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners’ bats are not locked in right now. Seattle did sweep the Oakland Athletics, but the Mariners trailed 1-0 after seven innings in the first game of that series, and 2-1 after eight innings in the second game of that series. Julio Rodriguez isn’t swinging the bat very well. He is mired in a slump, as is Ty France. Cristian Javier, the excellent starting pitcher for the Astros, should be able to carve up the M’s and go pitch for pitch with Luis Castillo. As long as the Astros can be tied after seven innings and get Castillo out of the game, their bullpen should be able to win a close, late-inning duel.

Houston is getting a run and a half on the run line because of Castillo. Houston losing by one covers.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have Luis Castillo on the bump. It’s really that simple. If you need an extra reason to pick Castillo, consider this: In his nine starts in Seattle — his nine home-field starts since coming over to the M’s from the Cincinnati Reds — he has a 1.30 ERA. He is nearly untouchable at home. Houston is without Jose Altuve and therefore doesn’t have its full offensive arsenal, a reason the ‘Stros are third in the A.L. West.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners have been unreliable on offense this season, but they have Luis Castillo going for them, and it’s really, really hard to bet against Castillo when he pitches in Seattle, for the reasons explained above. Take the Mariners.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5