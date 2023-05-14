The Houston Astros (20-19) finish up a three game series at Gauranteed Rate Field as they face off with the Chicago White Sox (14-27) Sunday afternoon! This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-White Sox prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The White Sox struck first in game one of this series on a solo home run from Luis Robert Jr. That was all the scoring the White Sox would do, though. Houston scored five unasnwered runs and they went on to win 5-1. Mauricio Dubon and Corey Julks had two hits each on the night. Yordan Alvarez launched his ninth home run of the season, as well. J.P France earned the win by going 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out three. The White Sox pitching staff walked eight batters in the loss.

Game two saw the White Sox strike first on a Robert Jr. home run again. Houston tied the game up in the seventh inning on an infield single by Julks. Robert Jr. came through in the clutch for Chicago as he singled home a run in the bottom of the eighth to give the White Sox a lead. Chicago would add an insurance run that same inning and go on to win 3-1. Dylan Cease was at his best in this game as he threw six innings, allowed four hits and struck out five. Kendall Graveman picked up his second save of the season in the win.

The pitching matchup for this one will be Hunter Brown against Lucas Giolito.

Here are the Astros-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-White Sox Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+118)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Astros vs. White Sox

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Hunter Brown has been very good for the Astros this season. He is coming off a tough start, but he has had a good season so far. In 39 innings pitched, Brown has given up just 35 hits while striking out 39. The White Sox are middle of the pack when it comes to striking out, but Brown has big-time stuff on the mound. He should be able to rack up a few strikeouts in this game.

Chicago hits slightly worse against right-handed pitching this season. Brown does a good job missing barrels and keeping his hit totals down when he pitches. Against the White Sox, Brown should be able to go deep in the game and end his streak of a few bad starts.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Giolito has been the White Sox best pitcher this season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched while only allowing 42 hits and striking out 50. Giolito has gone at least six innings in his last six starts and given up two earned runs or less in five of those outings. If Giolito can go deep into this game, the White Sox have a good chance of winning.

The Astros hit slightly worse against right-handed pitching, so Giolito should be able to have another good start Sunday afternoon. He has to worry about Alvarez, but other than him, the Astros struggle. Some of their better hitters are not having the season Houston has hoped. Giolito limits base runners and has been pitching well, so he should be able to shut down Houston’s hitters.

Final Astros-White Sox Prediction & Pick

As mentioned, Giolito has been pitching well. However, Brown has been having a good season, as well. The White Sox are just 2-6 when Giolito pitches this season and as a team, the White Sox have not been playing well. Expect the Astros to come out and win the season finale, but the Chicago should keep it close enough to cover the spread.

Final Astros-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-142), Under 8 (-115)