MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/9/2022

This is game two of this AL East rivalry series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles have been killing it lately, making that push for the playoffs for the first time in quite a while. The Blue Jays are looking to hold strong in their division to see the playoffs as well. The Orioles won the first game of this series, but who will win the next? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick.

Here are the Blue Jays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-102) (-158 ML)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-118) (+134 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays have been playing well, but slowly starting to drop a decent lead on the rest of the AL East (excluding the Yankees). They currently sit in second place with a 60-49 record but are still 10.5 games behind the Yankees for first. The Rays are closing in right behind them by only 1.5 games. Luckily, Alec Manoah is starting on the bump for the Blue Jays tonight as he is pitching a 12-5 record so far with an ERA of 2.45. He’ll look to keep the hopes high for the Jays with a win tonight.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The O’s have been on a tear recently as they are 7-3 in their last 10 games, pushing hard for that wild card spot and moving up higher into the division standings. Right now, the Orioles have a record of 57-52 and sit in fourth place in the division. They’re 13.5 games behind the Yankees, but only 3.0 games behind the Blue Jays in second place. A takeover of the division is certainly possible, especially with a win here tonight. Starting on the mound for the O’s tonight will be Kyle Bradish, who is pitching a 1-4 record with a 6.55 ERA. He’s not the ideal starter that the O’s are hoping for, but it’ll be the hot bats to keep them in it offensively.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays have shown to be the better team this season in general, but there’s just something about the Orioles I believe in. I don’t think they’ll win the AL East, considering the Yankees have a stranglehold on that spot, but I definitely think a playoff spot is in their future if they keep playing the way they have recently. With that, I know the pitching isn’t ideal for the O’s tonight, and both of these teams can certainly find some hot bats when they need to, so I’m going to take the over. No matter what happens, it’s going to be a high-scoring game between these two teams, and it’ll show again tonight.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-118)