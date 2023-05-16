The Texas Rangers fell in game one of this interleague series to the Atlant Braves. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

After being swept by the Blue Jays and losing four straight games the Braves got back into the win column yesterday. The Braves hit five different two-run home runs in the game as Charlie Morton struck out ten batters in 6.2 innings to get the victory. The Braves are not 26-15 on the season and have a six-game lead in the NL East.

The Rangers are also a first-place ball club. They sit 25-16 on the year, with a three-game lead on the Astros in the AL West. Even with the loss, the Rangers have still won seven of their last ten games, including five over division rivals.

Here are the Braves-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Rangers Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+146)

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 10 (-106)

Under: 10 (-114)

How To Watch Braves vs. Rangers

TV: BSSO/BSSW

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have scored the fifth most runs in baseball this year, while also having the fifth-best team ERA in the league. Having a top-flight offense and great pitching is a tough combination to break through against. The offense is led by Ronald Acuna Jr., who is putting up MVP-level numbers this year. Acuna Jr. is hitting .344 this season with an OPS of 1.024. Both of those are second in the league. He has cooled off a little in May but still is hitting amazingly. In May he is hitting .327, with an OPS of 1.102. He has hit five home runs and nine RBIs on the month as well, including home runs in each of his last two games. Against left-handed pitching this year, Acuna Jr. is hitting .345 with six home runs.

Also hitting well against lefties, like the one the Braves will face today, is Matt Olson. Matt Olson is hitting .245 against left-handed pitching, but the impressive part is the power numbers. Olson has nine home runs and 21 RBIs against lefties so far this year. Power is coming from all over the lineup for the Braves this year. Second baseman Ozzie Albies is also hitting homers. He has ten home runs this year, including three in May. He is hitting .283 on the month, with a .550 slugging to go with it.

The Braves will send Jared Shuster to the mound in this game. Shuster has started two games this year, getting the loss in one and the no decision in the other. He has not pitched through five full innings yet in his two starts and has given up six hits and four earned runs in each of them.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Braves score a lot, but the Rangers score even more. The Rangers are second in the majors in runs batter this year, as well as fifth in the majors in hits on the season. They are fourth in batting average, and while the Braves have focused more on the long ball, sitting third, the Rangers are a more modest ninth on the season. Adolis Garcia is leading the league in RBIs this season with 42. He is not hitting great on the month, hitting just .213 this month. He still has 12 RBIs this month, with two home runs. Garcia has struggled with strikeouts as of late, striking out 15 times this month.

Marcus Semien is fifth in the majors with 34 RBIs. Unlike Garcia, Semien is hitting .385 on the month. He has 11 RBIs in May, including six in his last six games. Semien has not had the best hitting against lefties this season though. He is hitting just .227 against left-handed pitching this year. Josh Jung has been hitting the lefties hard though. He is hitting .325 against left-handed pitching on the season and has four home runs with nine RBIs against them.

Dane Dunning will get the start tonight. He has only made two starts on the season, both of them in May. He has pitched 11 innings and given up just two runs in his two starts. Dunning has a 1.72 ERA on the season with a WHIP of .86 this year.

Final Braves-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been hitting wonderfully this year and scoring a lot of runs. The two pitchers on the mound tonight are both making their third starts of the year and are both due to not having their best performance. The Braves and Rangers also have some hitters who have been hot as of late. In regards to pitching, Dunning has been slightly better overall this year, but he does not have the stamina to go very deep in the game. That means the Rangers’ bullpen may have to eat some innings, and the Braves have hit well against relief pitchers this year. Expect plenty of runs as the Braves take this one.

Final Braves-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+146)