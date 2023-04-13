The Milwaukee Brewers (8-4) take on the San Diego Padres (7-6) Thursday night in the first game of a four game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Brewers are coming off a series loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks. That was their first series loss of the year. In those three games, William Contreras and Garrett Mitchell each had four hits. Michael Brosseau, Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez each had a home run in the series as well. Corbin Burned picked up the only win of the series for the Brewers. He threw eight shutout innings while striking out eight.

The Padres are coming off a series loss against the New York Mets. Xander Bogaerts had four hits in the series, with one of those hits being a home run. Juan Soto added a home run of his own as well. Bogaerts, Soto and Manny Machado were the only Padres hitters to record an RBI. Ryan Weathers picked up the only win for the Padres in New York after throwing five innings of one run baseball.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. It will be a four game series.

Here are the Brewers-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Padres Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-150)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers will be facing Nick Martinez Thursday night. Martinez has been struggling so far this season in his two starts. He has 11 2/3 innings pitched, 10 hits allowed, eight runs given up, nine stikeouts and seven walks. The Brewers need to stay patient at the plate. Martinez will end up making a mistake or walking them, but Milwaukee needs to lay off pitches outside of the strike zone. The Brewers have seven hitters all batting over .270, so their offense is nothing to laugh at.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres do not know who the pitcher is they will be facing. It could very well be a bullpen game for the Brewers. Despite that, San Diego has a lot of talent in their lineup that has yet to shine. Bogaerts, Nelson Cruz and Ha-Seong Kim are the only players in the lineup hitting above .280. Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Jake Cronenworth have not been hitting to well to start the year, but all that can change in the blink of an eye. If those players get hot, it will be a long day for the Brewers pitching staff.

Final Brewers-Padres Prediction & Pick

It is always tough when you do not know one of the starting pitchers. However, with no off day, it is unlikely the Brewers will be doing a bullpen game. Instead, someone will be getting a spot start. Spot starts are very hard to make as you do not have the time to really get your body ready for multiple innings pitched. This gives the edge to the Padres. Expect San Diego to win this game by two or more.

Final Brewers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+125), Over 9 (-106)