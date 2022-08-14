MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/14/2022

The Milwaukee Brewers will conclude a three-game series as they face off with the St. Louis Cardinals with half a game separating them. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Brewers defeated the Cardinals 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday. There was no score in the seventh inning when Nolan Gorman blasted an RBI double into left-center field, giving the Cardinals the 1-0 lead. Then, Milwaukee struck back when Luis Urias drove a moonshot into right-center field. The opposite-field home run was his 13th, tying the game. Ultimately, the game needed extra innings. Hunter Renfroe clipped an RBI triple, giving the Brewers the 2-1 lead. Next, Kolten Wong delivered a significant insurance run with a sacrifice fly.

These teams have played each other well, with each side winning seven games. Now, the division is in play with not much time left, and a half-game separating a first-round home series or three away games to start the playoffs.

The Brewers will roll with Aaron Ashby on the hill today. Ashby is 2-10 with a 4.32 ERA in 2022. However, he struggled in his previous start, lasting 4 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts and five walks. His control is all over the place, with walks running up his pitch count. Significantly, Ashby had a similar outing against the Cardinals earlier this year, lasting four innings and allowing three runs (none earned) while also allowing a home run. He is 0-1 with a 2.92 ERA over four games against the Cards.

Mile Mikolas is the man on the mound for the Cardinals. Mikolas is 0-1 with a 13.00 ERA over two starts in August. Additionally, he has struggled against Milwaukee, compiling a 1-2 record with a 4.34 ERA over three starts this year. Mikolas is 6-4 with a 4.04 ERA over 12 career games against the Brewers.

Here are the Brewers-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-172)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-104)

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brew Crew have pitched well, and the offense has done well at times. Now, they must deliver when it matters most. Renfroe and Christian Yelich are two of their best weapons. Consequently, the team struggles when they do not produce.

Yelich is batting .254 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, and 71 runs. However, he is struggling in August, batting .184 (7 for 38) with six runs over 10 games in August. Additionally, Yelich has not fared well against the Cards, batting .167 (8 for 48) with two RBIs and six runs over 13 games this year. He is 0 for 8 in this series.

Meanwhile, Renfroe is batting .246 with 19 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 39 runs in 2022. He is not doing well in August, batting .182 (6 for 33) with one RBI and four runs. Also, Renfroe is batting .276 (8 for 29) with two RBIs and one run through eight games against St. Louis. He is 2 for 7 in this series.

The Brewers will cover the spread if Ashby performs, limiting the opportunities for St. Louis. Additionally, Milwaukee needs Renfroe and Yelich to perform well.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals continue to excel and have done it with solid pitching and some clutch hitters coming through at the most important time. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are their two best hitters.

Goldschmidt is batting .330 with 28 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 79 runs. Substantially, he is batting .360 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 45 runs at Busch Stadium. Goldschmidt has struggled against Milwaukee, batting .245 with five home runs, 13 RBIs, and 11 runs over 13 games against the Brewers. Over, he is batting .314 with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 78 runs in his career against the Brewers.

Arenado is batting .300 with 25 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 58 runs this year. Additionally, he is doing well in August, batting .381 (16 for 42) with six home runs, 13 RBIs, and 13 runs over 11 games this month. Arenado is batting .277 (13 for 47) with three home runs, seven RBIs, and eight runs in 13 games against the Brewers in 2022. Also, he is batting .323 with 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 52 runs in 65 career games against the Brew Crew.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if Mikolas pitches well. Moreover, they need offensive production from Goldschmidt, Arenado, and the rest of the Cardinals’ lineup. Two or three runs will not be enough to win.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

It is probably the most exciting race in baseball, as the Brewers and Cardinals have continually traded shots all season in a battle for the NL Central. Ultimately, pitching will determine this matchup. Mikolas has been unlucky, while Ashby has been terrible. Expect the Cards to cover the spread and the bats to awaken.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals: -1.5 (+142)