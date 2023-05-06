Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Giants.

The Milwaukee Brewers have not consistently occupied first place in the National League Central, due to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ unexpectedly hot start. Yet, when the Brewers were 18-9 through their first 27 games, they had nothing to worry about. No team which plays .667 baseball (winning two-thirds of its games) has to worry about its situation, because if that winning percentage is maintained through the full season, a team will win 108 games, which will almost always produce a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the entire playoffs, including the World Series. The Brewers were establishing a pace the Pirates were going to be hard-pressed to match over 162 games. So what if the Brewers weren’t in first place even when the Pirates were hot? Milwaukee was playing great baseball and had the season aligned the way it wanted.

Now, it’s different. It’s true that the Pirates have lost five games in a row, but the Brewers’ own five-game losing streak is damaging because it has knocked them into the middle of the wild card hunt. The Brewers are now part of a large jumble of teams. They have lost the cushion they created with their 18-9 start. The Brewers’ bats struggled against the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field. The other part of the Milwaukee roster which has really struggled in recent days is the bullpen, which imploded in a 9-6 loss to Colorado on Thursday and then allowed crucial hits to the Giants on Friday night in a loss which perpetuated the Brewers’ current woes.

The Brewers collapsed last September. They can’t continue to go through prolonged stretches of futility against teams they are generally expected to beat. This is an important game within the course of the Brew Crew’s season.

Here are the Brewers-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Giants Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-146)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers’ offense is due for a breakout game. It’s true that Milwaukee scored six runs in one game earlier this week against Colorado, but that was a collection of solo home runs rather than players stringing together hits and driving home runners in scoring position. We really haven’t seen this team play a complete offensive game over the past week, a key reason for the five-game losing skid. If Milwaukee does play a good offensive game, the Brewers should be able to contain what is and has been an inconsistent San Francisco batting order.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are coming on strong. San Francisco is 8-4 in its last 12. The Giants, on Friday night in the first game of this series, gave up two runs in the top of the first. They were going against Milwaukee staff ace Corbin Burnes. The Giants, in early April, probably would have lost that game. The Giants, in early May, are different from the team which stumbled out of the gate in 2023. San Francisco punched back with two runs in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 2-2. The Giants scored six runs and showed a new level of resourcefulness which was largely absent from the team in the first two weeks of the season. The Giants also have Alex Cobb, a solid and consistent starting pitcher, on the bump in this game. That’s a real advantage for the Giants against a slumping opponent from Milwaukee.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are a mess, and while they’re bound to get better, it might not happen today since Alex Cobb gives the Giants an edge in the pitching matchup. Stay away from this game.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5