MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022

The St. Louis Cardinals will host their NL Central rival, the Chicago Cubs, for game one of this three-game series. Can the Cubs keep their hot streak going or will the Cardinals show dominance at home? Let’s find out.

Here are the Cubs-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Cardinals Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-144) (+146 ML)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+120) (-174 ML)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are likely out of playoff contention once again as they sit in third place in the NL Central with a record of 41-60, 15.5 games behind the Brewers for first place. They recently found a nice little hot streak, going 7-3 in their last 10 games, but are still 12.5 games behind the Cardinals for a sniff at a playoff spot. Winning this series would be a nice leg up, but ultimately, would it make a big enough difference? Starting on the mound tonight for the Cubbies will be Keegan Thompson who is pitching an 8-4 record with a 3.16 ERA. He’ll look to keep his nice record alive with another win tonight.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are in a clear two-team race in the NL Central as they currently sit in second place with a record of 54-48, but 3.0 games behind the Brewers for first in the division. Playoff hopes are absolutely alive with this team as they’ve found some hot bats when they needed them the most. Starting on the mound tonight for the Cards will be veteran Adam Wainwright, who has admittedly not been up to par with his usual record this season. He’s pitching a 7-8 record with a 3.28 ERA but is still carrying a reputation of being a Cub killer as he’ll look to do it again tonight.

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Adam Wainwright is known for beating up on the Cubs whenever he gets the chance and I think tonight is no exception. With that said, I’ll keep it short and sweet, give me the Cardinals to win this game at home. I don’t love the odds for this matchup, but it’ll be a win nonetheless. It’s always good to potentially add it in a small parlay, just to add some value to the bet and make some money; after all, that’s what we’re all here for anyway, right?

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-174)