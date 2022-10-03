The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers will begin their final regular-season series with a Monday night matchup in Milwaukee. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Diamondbacks-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 73-86, fourth place in the NL West, eliminated from playoff contention for a while now. Still, the team has shown improvement since last year, picking up manager Torey Lovullo’s 2023 contract option. Things are looking up in the desert.

Milwaukee is in a fight for its playoff lives, with an 84-75 record placing them just two games behind the final NL Wild Card spot. A loss and a Philadelphia win would officially eliminate the club. Winning all three against Arizona may give just enough hope though.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-104)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 7 (-128)

Under: 7 (+104)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Arizona will send rookie Tommy Henry to the mound in this one. In eight games this season, Henry has gone 3-4 with a 5.98 ERA, striking out 31 batters in 40.2 innings. Henry has been prone to contact, allowing a .273 batting average and nine home runs. Batters are hitting .284 against Henry’s fastball, which he throws over half the time.

Arizona’s bullpen has been awful, ranking 25th in team ERA. Lefty Kyle Nelson has been great, with a 2.19 ERA in 37 innings, but will not pitch again this season. Joe Mantiply, the journeyman 31-year-old, earned his first All-Star nod this season. In 68 games, Mantiply has pitched to a 2.73 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 59.1 innings.

Christian Walker has been the power bat in the Arizona offense, leading the team with 36 home runs, 93 RBI, and 68 walks. Ketel Marte leads the team with an impressive 42 doubles, adding 12 home runs and two triples. Daulton Varsho has belted 27 home runs, adding 23 doubles and 15 stolen bases, which ranks third on the team. Jake McCarthy leads the team with 23 stolen bases, hitting eight home runs in 96 games. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .268 batting average, ranking second with 22 stolen bases.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Brandon Woodruff is Milwaukee’s starting pitcher, bringing a 13-4 record and 3.05 ERA to the mound. Woodruff has struck out 183 batters in 147.1 innings. Batters have hit just .217 against Woodruff, striking out in 30.6 percent of their plate appearances, which puts Woodruff in the 89th percentile in the league.

Brad Boxberger has been great out of the bullpen, with a 3.05 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 62 innings. Closer Devin Williams has taken the new role by storm, striking out 96 batters in 60.2 innings, with 15 saves and a 1.93 ERA. Opponents have hit a measly .151 against Williams.

Rowdy Tellez leads the team with 34 home runs, adding 23 doubles and 88 RBI. Willy Adames leads the team with 97 RBI and 31 doubles, ranking second with 31 home runs. Hunter Renfroe is the third Brewer with at least 25 home runs, checking in with 28 and 70 RBI, leading the team with a .256 batting average. Andrew McCutchen and Tyrone Taylor have each hit 17 home runs. Christian Yelich leads the team with 18 stolen bases and 87 walks, adding 13 home runs and 25 doubles. Kolten Wong is second on the team with 16 stolen bases and a .252 batting average. Milwaukee ranks third with 214 home runs.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee has the advantage in starting pitching, and the added incentive of fighting for a playoff spot.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee -1.5 (-115), over 7 (-128)