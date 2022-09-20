MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022

The Arizona Diamondbacks (68-79) are set to take on the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers (102-44) in game two of a doubleheader later tonight. Drey Jameson (1-0) is the projected starter for the visiting Diamondbacks, while Tyler Anderson (15-3) will start for the Dodgers. First pitch is slated for 10:10 ET. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Drey Jameson will be making his second career start tonight for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jameson debuted on September 16th and threw seven scoreless innings in a win against the San Diego Padres. Jameson was the Diamondbacks 9th rated project prior to his promotion and features a fastball regularly touching 100 mph. Prior to being called up, Jameson started 21 games for Triple-A Reno and went 5-12 with a 6.95 ERA.

For Los Angeles, the Dodgers will start Tyler Anderson for the 28th time this season. Anderson has had a breakout year for the MLB’s top team, amassing 15 wins and just 3 losses. The lefty brings his 2.62 ERA against a middle-of-the-road Diamondbacks lineup. Tyler Anderson has been stellar all season but has been particularly effective as of late. In his last seven starts, Anderson sports a 1.94 ERA. His last start came against the Diamondbacks last week where he threw seven scoreless innings en route to a Dodgers victory.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Dodgers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (+122)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-146)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: (-112)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Arizona Diamondbacks are all but eliminated from the playoffs this season, sitting 12.5 games back in the wildcard hunt. Despite that, the Diamondbacks certainly have something to play for the rest of the season as these late-season games can be crucial in building momentum heading into next year. Arizona is just 3-12 against Los Angeles this season, hurting their case in this Diamondbacks Dodgers prediction.

Although probable starter Drey Jameson was incredible in his debut, the Diamondbacks will need an even better encore performance if they hope to slow down a potent Dodgers lineup. Jameson will be looking for as much offensive support as he can get in this one.

The Diamondbacks are led offensively by first baseman Christian Walker and outfielder Jake McCarthy. Walker has had a major power surge this season, belting out 34 home runs while driving in 83 RBIs. Both pace Arizona by a wide margin. McCarthy doesn’t provide much in terms of power but has been a menace on the base paths in 2022. In 87 games this season, McCarthy has swiped 18 bases while being caught doing so only twice. The second-year pro has been hot of late, hitting .362 over his last 15 games. Against Anderson, though, McCarthy has managed just 1 hit in 6 at-bats.

Arizona will need to fare better at the plate tonight if they want to upset their NL West rivals but Drey Jameson’s debut last week gives D-backs fans a glimmer of hope against LA’s high-powered offense.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been an absolute machine in the 2022 regular season. The first team to 100 wins, Los Angeles sports the league’s highest-scoring offense, as well as the most frugal defense. With a run differential of +332, the Dodgers have been on a completely different level than the rest of the league this season.

The Dodgers have perhaps the league’s most potent top of the order in Mookie Betts, Trae Turner, and Freddie Freeman. Betts has had another incredible all-around year, hitting .275 with 34 home runs and 12 stolen bases. Turner, too, possesses an uncommon power and speed combination as he’s belted 20 home runs while stealing 25 bases of his own. Odds are at least one of those guys are getting on when they’re up to bat. That’s where Freddie Freeman comes in. The 3-hole hitter has the best average in the majors at .329 and has driven in 94 runs. LA has to like their chances with those three leading the way against a rookie pitcher.

LA has remarkably beaten their divisional foes in 19 of their last 20 games at Dodger Stadium. With a 50-18 home record this year, no one has had much success in Los Angeles. There is some worry that LA will rest some of their usual starters in the second game of a doubleheader, however, the Dodgers have no shortage of capable hitters even if that is the case.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Los Angeles is fresh off a 5-2 victory of Arizona last night and they show no signs of slowing down tonight. Double-headers are notoriously tricky to gamble on but the Dodger’s offense against a pitcher making his second career start bodes well for the home team.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-146)