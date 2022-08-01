MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 8/1/2022

The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to continue their six-game road trip as they head to Cleveland to take on the Guardians in a three-game series. These teams are on opposite spectrums of the standings as the Guardians are likely looking to buy at the deadline while the Diamondbacks are likely looking to sell. What are we going to bet on for this game though? Let’s find out.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Guardians Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-150) (+134 ML)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+125) (-158 ML)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Dbacks have shown some improvement from last year but are still feeding at the bottom of the totem pole. So far on the season, the Dbacks are sitting in last place in the NL West with a record of 45-56 but 23.0 games behind the Dodgers. Their main battle is actually with the Rockies for last place as they’re the same amount of games back right now. They have a bunch of players that can easily be shipped off by tomorrow’s trade deadline as the Dbacks are likely going to be looking for help in the future. As of writing this, the Dbacks are unsure who will start on the mound as two of their starting five rotation were recently added to the IL. Regardless, they’ll look to try and stay competitive and get a win tonight on the road.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are in a fighting spot in their division as they currently sit in second place in the AL Central. They have an overall record of 52-49 so far this season and are just 1.0 games behind the Twins for first place. However, the White Sox are hot on their tail, just another 1.0 games behind them in third. This is going to be a very competitive division to win, but it’s certainly within reach. Starting on the mound tonight for the Guardians will be Cal Quantrill, who is 7-5 on the year with a 3.97 ERA. He also leads the team in wins so far and will look to get another one tonight to kick off the series.

Final Diamondbacks-Guardians Prediction & Pick

This seems like a pretty easy pick, honestly. Let’s just call it like it is, the Dbacks just aren’t that good and are in a tough division to make anything happen for quite some time. The Guardians have their moments of shine, but they also have dark days. I see this game, and the rest of this series, as a moment for them to show the rest of their division who they’re messing with. Give me the Guardians tonight.

Final Diamondbacks-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-158)