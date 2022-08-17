The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Brewers prediction and pick.

Tony Gonsolin goes to the hill for the Dodgers, while Eric Lauer gets the starting assignment for the Brewers.

Tony Gonsolin had those three bumpy, rocky starts after the All-Star break, and everyone wondered if he was going to turn into a pumpkin after his sensational first half. His ERA rose from 1.62 to 2.41 in the span of three starts. The noise got loud. The doubters became vocal. Would Gonsolin bounce back or fail to handle the pressure? He has offered a sterling response in the month of August. Gonsolin has pitched 11 2/3 innings in two starts and allowed only one run. Yep, he still hasn’t lost his winning edge. That ugly three-start sequence can reasonably be seen as an aberration and a normal slump which happens to every MLB player over the course of a long season. It was not an indicator of how Gonsolin will perform on a regular basis. This is very reassuring news for a Dodger team which knows it won’t have Walker Buehler in the rotation this October. Gonsolin needs to join Julio Urias as an anchor for the Dodger rotation.

Eric Lauer endured a very rough month of June, posting a 6.83 ERA in that month. He rebounded in July by producing a 2.96 ERA. In August, he has remained solid for Milwaukee, throwing 13 innings and allowing only four runs. The Brewers’ starting pitching is not failing them. The bullpen has been wobbly in recent weeks, and the team has had a problem for most of the season hitting with runners in scoring position. If Lauer continues to deliver his current level of performance for the rest of the season, the Brewers will definitely take it.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Dodgers-Brewers MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Brewers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: 1.5 (-102)

Milwaukee Brewers: 1.5 (-118)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

The Dodgers had a tough night on Tuesday at the plate in Milwaukee, scoring only three runs in the first 10 innings of an 11-inning loss. However, when going against Eric Lauer — who is not a front-end rotation starter — the Dodgers should be able to attack him and get their bats back on track on Wednesday.

Most of all, though, Tony Gonsolin halted his brief slide and should be able to do what he normally does, which is to go six or seven innings and not allow more than two runs. If the Dodgers get a normal Tony Gonsolin 2022 start against Eric Lauer, the odds will shift heavily in the Dodgers’ favor.

Why The Brewers Could Cover the Spread

After winning in extra innings on Tuesday, the Brewers — who had endured a rough weekend in St. Louis and then lost to Los Angeles on Monday — should have a new spring in their step. Milwaukee has a tough team in the thick of playoff contention. The Brewers needed something good to happen on Tuesday, and it did. Gonsolin is a better pitcher than Lauer, but not by much. If the Brewers get this game into the ninth inning, Dodger closer Craig Kimbrel — who has not yet saved any game in 2022 when entering with a one-run lead — gives Milwaukee the edge.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

If it made sense to doubt Tony Gonsolin two weeks ago, it doesn’t make sense to doubt him now. When he goes to the mound, one should expect the Dodgers to win, especially since the Brewers aren’t throwing Corbin Burnes or Brandon Woodruff at the Dodgers in this game. Eric Lauer is a manageable matchup for them.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5