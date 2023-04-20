The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to gain vengeance Thursday evening at Wrigley Field after dropping two of three to the Chicago Cubs a week ago. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Dodgers-Cubs prediction and pick will be revealed.

Although the Dodgers have gotten off to a more sluggish start than what they would’ve liked to begin the season, Los Angeles is still buzzing with talent at every position on the diamond. Despite being losing three of their last four games, the Dodgers will look to return to form in a 5-0 dominating victory over the Mets a couple of nights ago. Entering this contest with a 9-10 record, LA will try to get back to .500 by sending the righty Michael Grove to the mound. So far, Grove is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA on the season.

Winners of four straight, the Cubs are officially clicking on all cylinders. Fresh off of a series sweep of the Oakland Athletics that included a 12-2 rout in the finale on Wednesday, Chicago is starting to look like a team that can make some noise in 2023. Even though the season is still early, there is lots to be excited about if you are a Cubbies fan. Seeking his first win of the season will be RHP Jameson Taillon, who so far is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in his three starts.

Here are the Dodgers-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Cubs Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 11 (-110)

Under: 11 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Cubs

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: ET/PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Arguably, the Dodgers have been one of the more dominant teams in Major League Baseball over the course of the last decade, and some, the recent losing ways that LA has endured has been something new. Nevertheless, it is hard to imagine that this talented bunch won’t start clicking at some point, and there’s good reason to believe that could begin as soon as tonight.

After starting the season with a healthy 5-2 mark, Los Angeles has gone 4-8 since including a 3-4 record on the road. In order to secure a spread-covering win, the Dodgers will need to play a consistent nine innings in all facets of the game. This all starts on the shoulders of starter Michael Grove who is only playing in his second season with the Dodgers after starting in six games a year ago. Equipped with a splendid pitching arsenal that often includes a high strikeout rate, it will be up to Grove to slow down a Cubs offensive attack that has been one of the best offenses in the league up to this point. If Grove can find a rhythm early, then the Dodgers will be in good shape.

Of course, the Dodgers would also benefit greatly if their bullpen shows up like their starting rotation has. On paper, LA’s starting staff possesses a strong 3.76 ERA but it has been the relieving arms of the Dodgers that have not been as sharp as in recent years. in fact, the bullpen has a collective 5.01 ERA and has been unreliable through the opening 19 games of the campaign. If this game is close down the stretch, then the importance of the Dodgers bullpen to snap out of their slumping ways will end up being critical.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Hey Chicago, what do you say? Could the Cubs win today? Having missed out on the postseason fun over the last two seasons, Cubbies fans are more than parched to return to the playoffs. At first glance, Chicago is definitely off to a good start, and they will need to keep it up in order to continue to send the Dodgers spiraling.

Coming into tonight’s matchup as the underdog, the Cubs have benefited greatly during the recent scorching play of former Dodger Cody Bellinger. Believe it or not, but after struggling mightily ever since winning the NL MVP in 2019, it has been turning back the clock over the past nine contests as he has slashed .378 with 11 runs scored and six RBIs en route to being one of Chicago’s more prolific hitters at the moment. While names like Patrick Wisdom and even Nico Hoerner remain as some of the best hitters statistically through the first act of the MLB season, it will be guys like Cody Bellinger who really decide whether or not the Cubs find a way to cover their spread later this evening.

Most importantly, the Cubs’ pitching staff has also been on its A-game. As its stands, Chicago remains in the top five of the league when it comes to their pitching statistically and could be something that baffles the Dodgers all night long.

Final Dodgers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

In this bout between two of the more popular teams in all of baseball, it will end up being the Chicago Cubs who keep the train rolling by covering the spread at Wrigley!

