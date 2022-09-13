The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Clayton Kershaw goes to the rubber for the Dodgers, while Merrill Kelly gets the call for the Diamondbacks.

Clayton Kershaw has a 2.62 ERA. He has been very good this year, continuing to show why he is a future Hall of Famer. Kershaw, as he gets older, is less overpowering and untouchable than he used to be in his dominant prime, but he still knows how to get hitters out. He still knows how to locate and change speeds. His pitch mix, his precision, and his understanding of when to use certain pitches still gets hitters off balance and produces results. His season has been disrupted by multiple injuries, so it’s impressive that he has been able to reset and pitch well after each injury. The Dodgers obviously can’t afford another injury, so don’t expect Kershaw to pitch more than six innings here, and possibly not more than five.

Merrill Kelly has a 2.94 ERA. That is as good as the Diamondbacks could have hoped for in 2022, but with Zac Gallen throwing a franchise record 44 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, Kelly has been overshadowed. One of the larger realities surrounding the Diamondbacks is that they have a very good starting rotation which has performed well this season. They also have young prospect Ryne Nelson, who has come in this month and thrown 13 scoreless innings in two terrific starts. Kelly can be part of a quality rotation next year. With Corbin Carroll and other young position players adding offense and speed to the roster, the D-Backs could legitimately contend for a wild card spot in 2023 if they can solve their bullpen problem. Kelly gives them a reliable presence in the rotation which will help Arizona in the future.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Dodgers-Diamondbacks MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-118)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-102)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

Clayton Kershaw still knows how to get the job done. He continues to merit trust as a pitcher. As long as he stays healthy, he is a reliable out-getter and a guy who figures to put Los Angeles in a good position heading into the sixth inning.

If you have been following the Dodgers closely, their last two wins have been games in which they didn’t do anything in the first four innings but stayed close, got great starting pitching, and then came alive in the sixth or seventh inning. Even if Merrill Kelly, a good pitcher, shuts them out through four, the Dodgers can stay close and then get a look at the Arizona bullpen, which has been horrible this season. The Dodgers are a great late-inning team, and that might matter here.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover the Spread

Merrill Kelly always gives the Diamondbacks a good chance to win. Combine that reality with the point that the Dodgers don’t want to overextend Clayton Kershaw and push him too hard before the playoffs arrive. Arizona has played good baseball the past few weeks. The Diamondbacks know they could be better in 2023 and want to build toward next season by making a statement against the big, bad Dodgers.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This is a stay-away game, given how good Merrill Kelly is. However, if you insist on a pick, the Dodgers are obviously hard to go against.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5